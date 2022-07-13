Successor of Mi Band 6, Xiaomi Band 7 arrives in Brazil with 120 modes and high price

After being made official a few weeks ago on the global market, the Xiaomi Band 7 — remembering that the Chinese brand has discontinued the “Mi” name of its devices — lands this Tuesday (12) both in physical stores and in the official e-commerce of the company. company in national territory. Like the version launched in other countries, the model that arrives in Brazil maintains the modern design, bringing the 1.62-inch AMOLED screen with 326 ppi and native support for Always on Display mode, a technology in which the display remains activated, displaying information such as time, date and weather depending on the watchface chosen by the user.

In addition to the 25% larger screen compared to the previous generation, the Band 7 also stands out for including improvements in health-related functions, bringing compatibility with more than 120 physical activity modes – such as running, walking, swimming, etc. — and enhancements to sensors. To present accurate data, the smart bracelet has a pedometer, accelerometer, heart rate sensor and integrated oximeter, a tool used to measure blood oxygenation (SpO2) in real time after training or during sleep, alerting the index is below 90. %.

Like other Xiaomi products sold in the Brazilian market, the Band 7 arrives under DL representation and can be found in Ibirapuera, Center Norte and Morumbi malls, in São Paulo, ParkJacarepaguá and BarraShopping, in Rio de Janeiro, ParkShoppingBarigui, in Curitiba, and Salvador Shopping, in the capital of Bahia. Users who intend to acquire the Xiaomi Band 7 in national territory must pay BRL 599 for the accessory, value that includes national taxes. In Europe, the wearable was launched costing 59.99 euros, around R$320 in direct conversion.