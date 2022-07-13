‘Superiority of power’ and ‘considered case’: understand how Giovanni Quintella acted, arrested for rape by cesarean section | Rio de Janeiro

The report asked Chrystina Barros, a researcher at UFRJ and a nurse, to analyze the anesthesiologist’s behavior in the recorded operation that led to his arrest. The specialist also explained how a team works in a cesarean section.

Obstetric violence: what it is, how to identify it and how to report it

Chrystina considers that Giovanni had a “absurd proximity” to the patient’s head — when, normally, an anesthesiologist stands between the operating table and hospital monitors.

1 of 5 The investigation began after staff at the health facility filmed anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra putting his penis into a patient’s mouth as he participated in her delivery. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo The investigation began after health facility officials filmed anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra putting his penis into a patient’s mouth as he was participating in her delivery. — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

To the ‘Meeting’ this Tuesday (12), Bárbara Lombahead of the Specialized Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) of São João de Meriti, responsible for the investigation, stated that the violence suffered by the parturient went “beyond intimate and domestic relationships”.

“I immediately identified with this woman and thought a lot about Brazilian women, who have already suffered some type of violence, often in intimate and domestic relationships,” said Bárbara.

“But there is violence beyond these relationships, a power relationship. this professional [Giovanni] I was even responsible for this patient’s life there. She was in a relationship power superiority, her vulnerability and his position of power” he explained.

“He took advantage of this to commit a crime,” he said.

3 of 5 Delegate Bárbara Lomba in the operating room where the crime took place: the anesthesiologist should be closer to the monitors, on the right, and not glued to the pregnant woman’s head — Photo: Reproduction Deputy Bárbara Lomba in the operating room where the crime took place: the anesthesiologist should be closer to the monitors, on the right, and not glued to the pregnant woman’s head — Photo: Reproduction

At the request of g1, Chrystina Barros evaluated how Giovanni acted during the cesarean delivery at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart.

“It’s not that he [Giovanni] has a mental illness and that he had an uncontrollable impulse of desire. He knows very well what he is doing. From the beginning, it was deliberate, completely premeditated. He chose to stay on that side of the patient”, he declared.

4 of 5 Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, the anesthesiologist caught red-handed for raping a pregnant woman during a cesarean section, showed surprise when she received a voice of arrest from delegate Bárbara Lomba — Photo: Reproduction Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, the anesthesiologist caught red-handed for raping a pregnant woman during a cesarean section, showed surprise when she received a voice of arrest from delegate Bárbara Lomba — Photo: Reproduction

Chrystina explained that for most cesarean sections six or seven professionals are mobilized:

1 obstetrician which leads to the division of the womb, removes the baby and sutures the abdomen;

which leads to the division of the womb, removes the baby and sutures the abdomen; 1 assistant obstetrician ;

; 1 instrumentator which passes on the surgery material when requested;

which passes on the surgery material when requested; 1 pediatrician who takes care of the baby after removal and takes him to the nursery;

who takes care of the baby after removal and takes him to the nursery; 1 anesthesiologist which most often applies a spinal cord — in order to eliminate pain from the waist down;

which most often applies a spinal cord — in order to eliminate pain from the waist down; 2 nursing technicianswho circulate around the operating room and can fetch materials outside.

There are still the escorta right of every pregnant woman.

The researcher explained that, among the care in any surgery, there are free movement in the room for any unforeseen and sterilization of the operated area — for that, there is the cloth that insulates it. In childbirth, this curtain is raised to shoulder height.

“Specifically in cesarean section, the most used anesthesia is spinal . We sit the woman down, and, between the spaces of the vertebrae in the lumbar region, the anesthesiologist administers the medication that will take the pain right from that point down ”, taught Christina.

. We sit the woman down, and, between the spaces of the vertebrae in the lumbar region, the anesthesiologist administers the medication that ”, taught Christina. “On the rachis, the woman stays awake all the time . This green field, hanging from one side to the other, has two roles: it keeps the field sterile for the doctor to open the belly without risk of contamination; and, as the woman is lucid, she does not see the manipulation of the belly”, he continued.

. This green field, hanging from one side to the other, has two roles: it keeps the field sterile for the doctor to open the belly without risk of contamination; and, as the woman is lucid, she does not see the manipulation of the belly”, he continued. “Depending on the woman’s clinical conditions, there may be an indication of general anesthesia. In this case, she does not do the spinal: the patient is intubated ”, he highlighted.

patient care

Chrystina also said that the anesthesiologist is always positioned close to the patient’s head “so he can see his condition and keep track and observation of the monitors.”

“so he can see his condition and keep track and observation of the monitors.” “While the surgeon is looking at the surgical field, the anesthetist is looking at the monitors and the patient. Then, to be to the side or to be above the head it is the position that the anesthesiologist normally needs to be in to provide assistance”, he said.

When analyzing the video of the crime, Crystina stated that the operating table was at one end of the room. “It is a place that has no circulation. He strategically positions himself with his back to the door , where there is the greatest movement of people. He studies the environment before committing the crime, so that no one would notice because he is facing the wall”, he detailed.

The nurse maintained that Giovanni “clearly does not do general anesthesia” . “He made the rachis, but then he did a sedation “, said.

. “He made the rachis, but then “, said. “He uses drugs, which even the nursing staff noticed, in larger volume to sedate. But he does not have a general anesthesia procedure. That’s the first big problem, it was nothing technical ” he explained.

‘Absurd proximity’

For Chrystina, Giovanni “has an absurd closeness That does not exist”. “He stands sideways, obvious that with a proximity with which it was to commit a crime but at the same time he looks at the woman’s face, he shifts his gaze to the monitors in a clear attempt to hide it. And he takes the motion to her head”, narrated.

“Standing to the side and looking at the surgical field is normal. But what is completely off is that he uses it in a criminal way for closeness. He lateralizes her head and does everything that we saw,” she described.

“You see how he knows everything. He knows how to position himself to hide, he knows he has to look at the monitor and at the patient to monitor, and meanwhile the doctors are there in the surgical field”, he summarized.

“When he goes to clean up the mess, the disgust he made, there are people walking around on the other side. So if he had put himself in this position, people would have seen it from the other side,” he recalled.