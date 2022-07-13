SVAL11, USDB11 and BNDX11: three new ETF options debut on B3

Three new ETFs (index funds) will be traded on B3 this Wednesday (13). Two guarantee the investor exposure to international fixed income and one is from the variable income category.

The SVAL11 ETF replicates the performance of the S&P Small-Cap 600 Value (SP600V) Index, which brings together more than 400 small cap US companies (small caps) and that have low trading multiples – that is, they are stocks considered “cheap” when compared to the market in general. Companies small caps are known for their strong long-term growth potential.

In order to replicate this index, the SVAL11 ETF invests 95% of its equity in shares of another index fund – the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value (VIOV) ETF.

Among the companies with the highest participation in the ETF’s asset basket are BankUnited, First Hawaiian, Resideo Technologies, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Arconic Corporation, Insight Enterprises, Simmons First National Corporation, Owens & Minor, Avista Corporation and Helmerich & Payne. The highlight is the financial segment, with more than 20% of participation in the index.

According to Cauê Mançanares, CEO of Investo, responsible for the three ETFs, SVAL11 follows a strategy that combines size (small caps) and value companies in the portfolio.

The SVAL11 ETF has a management fee of 0.30% per year. There is also a fee for the original ETF, the VIOV, of 0.15%, totaling a cost of 0.45% per year.

Fixed income alternatives

In addition to this ETF, Investo also launched the first B3 ETFs with exposure to international fixed income: USDB11 and BNDX11. Until now, this asset category was only available on the Exchange in BDRs of ETFs (receipts of ETFs listed abroad).

The USDB11 replicates the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Float Adjusted Index, which allows exposure to a portfolio of more than 10,000 US fixed-income securities, with maturities of at least one year. The index includes treasurieswhich are US Treasury bonds, in addition to mortgage papers and assets with short, intermediate and long maturities.

To offer Brazilian investors exposure to this portfolio, USDB11 invests 95% of its equity in another ETF, the BND (Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF). In addition, USDB11 can have long positions in the futures market and invest in shares of companies that make up the theoretical portfolio of the replicated index. The ETF has an administration fee of 0.25% per year, while the replicated ETF – the BND – has a cost of 0.04% per year. The total cost, therefore, is 0.29% per year.

For investors seeking exposure to global fixed income, and not restricted to the United States, BNDX11 appears as a diversification option.

It will replicate the Bloomberg Global Aggregate ex-USD Float Adjusted RIC Capped Hedged to USD Index, composed of more than 6,000 fixed income securities from 42 countries, excluding the United States. Europe is the highlighted region, accounting for 57% of titles.

In the geographic distribution of shares, it is also possible to find titles from regions such as the Pacific (24%), North America (9%), Emerging Markets (6%) and the Middle East (just under 1%). The National Treasury bonds of each country and corporate fixed income papers are included in the index.

BNDX11 will replicate the index by investing in shares of another index fund, BNDX (Vanguard Total International Bond ETF). The total cost of BNDX11 is 0.33% per year, with 0.25% referring to the local administration fee and 0.08% per year of the original ETF, the BNDX.

According to Investo’s Mançanares, ETFs such as BNDX11 and USDB11 help reduce portfolio volatility. He explains that investments in debt securities, or bondshave always had good reception in the market due to diversification.

“To illustrate the size that international fixed income represents in the US, the BNDX and BND ETFs, if added together, total more than US$ 400 billion under management in the US, while all the ETFs available in Brazil, of all types, added together, reach only US$ 10 billion”, he says.

The shares of the three new ETFs can be purchased from R$100.

