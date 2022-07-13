Sweden vs Switzerland LIVE (0-0) | 07/13/2022

13:324 minutes ago

Swiss pressure

30′ – Suecas maintain possession in the attacking field and aggressively go in search of the goal

1:28 pm 8 minutes ago

submissions

27′ – Sweden 3 x 0 Switzerland

1:25 pm 11 minutes ago

scolding

23′ – Algbogun holds opponent in midfield and is verbally warned by the referee

1:20 pm 15 minutes ago

wrong

19′ – Aslani tries a deep pass through the left wing, but sends it straight to the opposing goalkeeper

1:18 pm 18 minutes ago

penalty?

17′ – Swedish athletes ask for Algbogun’s hand touch in the Switzerland area, but the referee does not score

1:16 pm 20 minutes ago

Cmogorcevic

15′ – Swiss player is down for a while after Eriksson’s foul, but gets up

13:12 24 minutes ago

went back

11′ – Czech judge throws in VAR and withdraws the penalty!

1:10pm 25 minutes ago

Penalty for Switzerland!

8′ – Maritz is tackled by Eriksson in the big offensive area!

13:03 32 minutes ago

pressure marking

2′ – Sweden advances its lines and presses the ball out of Switzerland

1:01 pm 34 minutes ago

whistle the referee

Rolling ball!

12:56 40 minutes ago

Field teams

The game will start soon

12:35 an hour ago

Switzerland defined

12:34 an hour ago

Sweden climbing

12:15 an hour ago

Good afternoon

At 1pm, the ball will roll for the Women’s Euro 2022. Stay tuned for details.

02:23 11 hours ago

How and where to watch Sweden vs Switzerland live

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Sweden vs Switzerland live will be broadcast by Star+

02:18 11 hours ago

When is the Sweden vs Switzerland game and how to follow LIVE?

Championship: Women’s Euro 2022
Venue: Bramall Lane Stadium, Sheffield (ENG)
Time: 1pm
Where to watch: Star+
Real time: VAVEL Brazil

02:13 11 hours ago

direct confrontation

02:08 11 hours ago

Arbitration

02:03 12 hours ago

Quotes by Peter Gerhardsson

“Our training has been of higher quality than before the game against Holland. I hope that now we can show ourselves that we have grown within this tournament in our own way. Against Holland, we were slow in the decision-making moments; we have to be quicker to get the ball forward”

01:58 12 hours ago

Quotes by Nils Nielsen

“Sweden have a great team and there’s only one chance to beat them, and that’s to go up, however, with the players we have available. We have to risk and surprise in some way to try to score our goal. It’s necessary to be aggressive. from the beginning and populate the attacking field, otherwise it becomes difficult”

01:53 12 hours ago

Switzerland likely lineup

01:48 12 hours ago

Swiss embezzlement

01:43 12 hours ago

Sweden likely lineup

01:38 12 hours ago

Sweden embezzlement

01:33 12 hours ago

first round

01:28 12 hours ago

Welcome

