Sweden vs Switzerland LIVE (0-0) | 07/13/2022

Missed the chance!
32′ – Sweden misses the ball, Bachmann keeps it and invades the penalty area. She, however, takes time to define and sends the goalkeeper’s hands, without an angle for the kick!
Swiss pressure
30′ – Suecas maintain possession in the attacking field and aggressively go in search of the goal
submissions
27′ – Sweden 3 x 0 Switzerland
scolding
23′ – Algbogun holds opponent in midfield and is verbally warned by the referee
wrong
19′ – Aslani tries a deep pass through the left wing, but sends it straight to the opposing goalkeeper
penalty?
17′ – Swedish athletes ask for Algbogun’s hand touch in the Switzerland area, but the referee does not score
Cmogorcevic
15′ – Swiss player is down for a while after Eriksson’s foul, but gets up
went back
11′ – Czech judge throws in VAR and withdraws the penalty!
Penalty for Switzerland!
8′ – Maritz is tackled by Eriksson in the big offensive area!
pressure marking
2′ – Sweden advances its lines and presses the ball out of Switzerland
whistle the referee
Rolling ball!
Field teams
The game will start soon
Switzerland defined
Sweden climbing
Good afternoon
At 1pm, the ball will roll for the Women’s Euro 2022. Stay tuned for details.
How and where to watch Sweden vs Switzerland live
In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between Sweden vs Switzerland live will be broadcast by Star+
When is the Sweden vs Switzerland game and how to follow LIVE?
Championship: Women’s Euro 2022
Venue: Bramall Lane Stadium, Sheffield (ENG)
Time: 1pm
Where to watch: Star+
Real time: VAVEL Brazil
direct confrontation
Arbitration
Quotes by Peter Gerhardsson
“Our training has been of higher quality than before the game against Holland. I hope that now we can show ourselves that we have grown within this tournament in our own way. Against Holland, we were slow in the decision-making moments; we have to be quicker to get the ball forward”
Quotes by Nils Nielsen
“Sweden have a great team and there’s only one chance to beat them, and that’s to go up, however, with the players we have available. We have to risk and surprise in some way to try to score our goal. It’s necessary to be aggressive. from the beginning and populate the attacking field, otherwise it becomes difficult”