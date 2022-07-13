Sweden vs Switzerland LIVE (0-0) | 07/13/2022

30′ – Suecas maintain possession in the attacking field and aggressively go in search of the goal

27′ – Sweden 3 x 0 Switzerland

23′ – Algbogun holds opponent in midfield and is verbally warned by the referee

19′ – Aslani tries a deep pass through the left wing, but sends it straight to the opposing goalkeeper

17′ – Swedish athletes ask for Algbogun’s hand touch in the Switzerland area, but the referee does not score

15′ – Swiss player is down for a while after Eriksson’s foul, but gets up

11′ – Czech judge throws in VAR and withdraws the penalty!

8′ – Maritz is tackled by Eriksson in the big offensive area!

2′ – Sweden advances its lines and presses the ball out of Switzerland

Rolling ball!

The game will start soon

At 1pm, the ball will roll for the Women’s Euro 2022. Stay tuned for details.

the match between Sweden vs Switzerland live will be broadcast by Star+

Championship: Women’s Euro 2022

Venue: Bramall Lane Stadium, Sheffield (ENG)

Time: 1pm

Where to watch: Star+

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

“Our training has been of higher quality than before the game against Holland. I hope that now we can show ourselves that we have grown within this tournament in our own way. Against Holland, we were slow in the decision-making moments; we have to be quicker to get the ball forward”