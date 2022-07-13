Tenório is arrested and Olivia despairs in Beyond the Illusion

tenorio (Jayme Matarazzo) is going through an extremely difficult phase in his life after he dropped his cassock and assumed his relationship with olivia (Débora Ozório), wondering several times if this would be a punishment for having abandoned his position as a priest, but it seems that something worse is yet to happen to him. In the next chapters of Beyond the Illusionthe weaver will be arrested, causing great despair in his bride.

Everything happens when Tenório receives the sad news that his cousin and her husband have been arrested, even after all the work they had to make them flee safely to Belém. The revolt that the ex-priest felt was great, mainly because he knew that they didn’t do anything wrong and were still being persecuted like criminals.

Tenório is disgusted with his cousin’s arrest. Source: Reproduction/Globo

This makes his indignation so great that he writes an article for the newspaper telling him about what happened and what he thinks about it. It turns out that the publication generated a revolt in police chief Salvador (Jorge Lucas), who did not like to see the police being criticized in that way and decides to arrest Tenório, in a completely inappropriate action. Of course, Olivia is desperate to learn that her fiancé is going to be taken to prison and does everything to prevent it, but to no avail.

Now, Olivia will try all alternatives to free her fiancé, as she knows that he is innocent and that this situation is a complete abuse of the police, and she is willing to resort to any means necessary to do so.