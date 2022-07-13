Terrifying video shows group of tourists ‘swallowed’ by avalanche – News

A British tourist showed, in every detail, how terrifying it is to face an avalanche. Harry Shimmin was visiting Kyrgyzstan when he was caught in the snowslide and filmed the entire scene.

The tourist was on a guided tour of the Tian Shan Mountains, in Central Asia, with 10 other companions, when a glacier descended the side of a cliff last Friday (8).







The video he shot captures exactly the feeling of facing something inescapable. In the recording it is possible to see that the entire group is engulfed by the snow and cannot do much other than seek shelter.





Despite the frightening images, everyone survived – one member of the group was left with a deep cut on her knee.

In an interview with the British program This Morning, Harry made it very clear that he thought everyone was going to die.

“I think the difference between life and death at that point was about 20 meters,” he said.

The tourist took the opportunity to answer a question that arose after the video went viral: why didn’t they run away from the snow that was arriving quickly?





“They [os questionamentos] are completely justified. However, what the video doesn’t show is the fall that’s right behind me, and the only direction to run is straight into the avalanche,” Harry revealed.

The group only survived because only a little snow covered them. “There was only a few inches of snow on top of me, so luckily I didn’t get buried or anything,” said the tourist.



