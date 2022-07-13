‘the big day’ will celebrate the union of two couples from the 21h plot; bride will steal the show in unexpected escape

In the next chapters of wetlandnovel by Rede Globothe scenes of the ‘big day’the celebration of two marriages more than expected from the plot. The couple Tibério (Guito) and Muda (Bella Campos) will perform the religious ceremony on the same day as Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and Juma (Alanis Guillen).

As unforeseen events always happen in real life, in fiction it could not be different: the priest (Cacá Amaral) will arrive in advance at the farm of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) and you will know that Juma is not even baptized. However, it will decide to celebrate the union with the sure that there is love between the couple.

And despite all the love you feel for Jovesomething unexpected will happen with the fiancee just in time for the wedding: Juma will feel a huge fear of starring in the scenes of his own wedding with the loved one when seeing herself all dressed up, and when imagining the number of people gathered in the celebration of her marriage, will decide to run away unexpectedly.

In the escape, the bride will come face to face with the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado)who will calm her down by saying that Jove I never wanted to arrest you, and you will finally be able to get around the situationtaking to fiancee back to the altar. By the time of the championship, the guests will have already understood the abandonment of marriage on the part of Juma and will be amazed at the return of the fiancee. “For a moment I thought you wouldn’t come”will speak Jovenervous. “I almost didn’t come. Why is everyone looking at me like that?”answer to Jumascared.