The consequences of the fall of the euro, which reached the same price as the dollar for the first time in 20 years

  • Cecilia Barria
  • BBC News World

Euro fell to lowest level against the dollar since 2002

The euro, the common currency of the European Union (EU), fell to its lowest level in 20 years, reaching parity with the American currency, the dollar.

The two currencies reached the same value on Tuesday (12/7), which represents a 15% devaluation of the euro in the last year.

This comes at a time when fears of an economic recession in Europe are growing in the markets, in a context of high inflation and growing uncertainty about the continuity of Russian gas supplies.

Gone are the years when the euro was so strong (1.6 times the dollar during the 2008 global financial crisis) that many Europeans vacationed in the United States in search of cheap hotels and food, returning home with suitcases full of electronics and clothing.

