The latest Xbox Series X|S exclusive and free game is being a hit

You may have missed it, but this unique game free of the Xbox Series X|S is being a success. It’s about PVP multiplayer Century: Age of Ashes that was released last week, and first impressions from the Xbox community seem to be pretty good. The game lets you customize your dragon, dive into the arena, and compete to become a legendary Dragoneater, with online game modes ranging from 3v3 to 6v6 battles, as well as purely cosmetic microtransactions.

Independent game developer and publisher Playwing released this new free-to-play Xbox Series X|S exclusive late last year on PC after two closed betas. In the game, players take control of one of the three classes of dragon knights while competing in one of three game modes.

The move to Xbox consoles so quickly after launch is testament to the popularity and quality of this new free-to-play Xbox Series X|S exclusive game, which already has over a million downloads on Steam. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will unlock the Hjørrani Savannah Dragon Pack as part of their perks. If you want to download Century: Age of Ashes and give it a try, it’s available now on Xbox Series X|S.

There will also be an Xbox One version, but that won’t arrive until later this year. Compete in intense 3v3 to 6v6 online matches and discover the fast-paced gameplay of Century: Age of Ashes. Dive into the arena alone or with friends and fight for your survival. Three varied game modes await you: Carnage, Spoils of War and Gates of Fire.