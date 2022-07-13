The Mysterious Hackers Claimed to Have Started a Factory Fire in Iran

Abhishek Pratap 4 mins ago

  • Joe Tidy
  • BBC News technology reporter

The Iranian steel company moments before the fire

Credit, Predatory Sparrow



The Iranian steel company moments before the fire

It is extremely rare for hackers, operating in the digital world, to be able to do real harm in the physical world.

But a cyber attack on a steel mill in Iran two weeks ago is being seen as one of those important and worrying moments.

A group of hackers called Predatory Sparrow claimed responsibility for the attack, which would have caused a serious fire. The group released a video to corroborate their claim.

The video appears to be security camera footage of the incident, showing workers leaving the factory before a machine starts spouting molten steel and fire. The video ends with people pouring water into the fire with hoses.

