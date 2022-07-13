Theft, fight and aggression: Mineirão has a violent night in Cruzeiro x Flu

photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DAPress Cruzeiro fan took an easel to attack and defend himself in a fight with tricolors at Mineirão The decisive match between Cruzeiro and Fluminense, this Tuesday (12), which ended with the victory of the Cariocas by 3 to 0, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, was also marked by regrettable scenes at Mineirão. Before the ball rolled, the Military Police of Minas Gerais (PMMG) had to act at various times to avoid greater conflicts in the stands.

According to the balance made by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG), more than 10 fans were apprehended during the sporting event and sent to the Gigante da Pampulha police station. They testified and were released shortly thereafter.

According to the Civil Police, the main reasons for the arrests were for provoking riots and aggression.

A man was sent to the Flagrantes Central (Cefla) after being caught red-handed for theft inside the stadium. Four cell phones were found with him.

Fight in the stands

Fight in the stands

Fight between Cruzeiro and Fluminense fans at Mineirão Fight between Cruzeiro and Fluminense fans, at Mineirão, before the game for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Friction was on the partition, in the upper ring of the stadium – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press

In the stands, Cruzeirão and Tricolors exchanged provocations since the opening of the Mineirão gates. A short time later, the insults turned into a fight.

Fluminense fans jumped the barrier that divided the two fans, passed the security guards and reached the Cruzeirenses.

Even separated by bars, the fans of the two teams exchanged punches, kicks and shoves. Stadium chairs were thrown.

At a certain point, the Cruzeiro people involved in the confusion retaliated the offensive and went up to the area destined for the tricolores. A Cruzeiro fan even picked up a fence to attack and defend himself.

About three minutes after the start of the confusion, the Military Police of Minas Gerais (PMMG) arrived at the scene and used batons and pepper spray.

Confusion at Mineirão turnstiles

Several outbreaks of confusion were recorded at the turnstiles of access to Mineirão. Impatient with the length of the queues, celestial fans pressured the employees who were checking the tickets and entered the stadium without properly presenting the tickets.

Many Cruzeirenses left to access the stadium chairs close to the time of the match. Due to the long lines, the turnstiles were released to avoid general confusion.