Separated from Amaury Nunes, Karina Bacchi does not intend to get back together with her ex-husband. The revelation was made by the same when answering a box of questions in Instagram stories.

“Are you and Amaury coming back?”, asked a follower, adding: “I’m praying for you”.

Bacchi was grateful for the prayer, but was categorical in her response: “About your prayer request for me: I appreciate it, but… I assure you, there is not the slightest possibility.”

The presenter also reflected on the decision to separate.

“We often ask for what we think is the right thing or the happiest ending… But what we often find is not God’s will”, he replied (…) God knows the right time for everything. May His will be done in my life. (…) I am at peace, with a peaceful heart and guarded in holiness”, he added.

Amaury Nunes vents after separation from Karina Bacchi: ‘Don’t look for culprits’

Karina Bacchi says her nude shoot was a ‘demonic thing’: ‘I’m disgusted, disgusted, disgusted!’

Karina also spoke about the possibility of having a new love relationship: “If it is God’s will, may He reveal, unite, bless, in His time. And bring close only those who believe in Him, respect and live His commandments and understand the laws of holy matrimony”.

Karina and Amaury were married for four years and announced their separation in May of this year.