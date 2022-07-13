“There’s no room for him here”

Outside the Champions League this season, Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a new club to play in the market. With only one season at Man United, the shirt number 7 ace filed a request to leave the club in search of at least one new competitive team for the season.

In search of a great team, Cristiano Ronaldo’s first thought was Bayern from Munich. Jorge Mendes, his agent, offered his great football to the Bundesliga club, but a deal was ruled out as Bayern have no plans for Ronaldo and the type of signing is not part of club policy.

Without Bayern, Jorge Mendes offered shirt 7 football to PSG. The French club has always been interested in the player’s football, but an agreement is currently far off, as the agent has been informed that “there is no room for one more star at PSG”.

Jorge Mendes has a good relationship with PSG, as both parties signed the Portuguese Vitinha, ex-Sporting. But it will do no good, and Jorge will have to look for another person interested in counting and supporting Cristiano Ronaldo’s football in European football.

Does Cristiano Ronaldo remain at United?

There is also the possibility of CR7 staying at Old Trafford. Ten Hag likes the athlete’s football and has already informed in public that he wants to count on the player, who is expected to start work at the Premier League giant.