These are the first (and impressive) images taken by the James Webb telescope

NASA released today (12) another four images recorded by the James Webb space telescope, in a historic moment experienced by the largest observation object we have ever launched into space and, as promised, the material did not disappoint.

As we advanced last week, the images – which you can see below, in gallery form and also individually described – correspond to planetary nebulae, large groups of constellations, stellar cradles and even an interesting discovery about an exoplanet that we’ve known for a few years. years old.

Images: NASA/Disclosure

The first photo is a spectrography of the WASP-96 b, an exoplanet composed mostly of gas and located 1,150 light-years from Earth, with a 3.4-day orbit around its star. It is about half the mass of Jupiter and was originally discovered in 2014. Prior to the material below, it was thought to be completely absent from clouds, but this is not the case – James Webb was able to identify evidence of the material in his atmosphere, in addition to water signature.

The spectrogram of exoplanet WASP 96-b reveals, for the first time, the presence of clouds in its atmosphere, as well as the signature of water on its surface.

The second image released corresponds to the NGC 3132, a planetary nebula located in the constellation Vela has an expansive nature – that is, it does not stop growing – and is orbiting a dying star. The nebula is about half a light-year in diameter.

The Nebula NGC 3132 is sometimes referred to as the “Southern Ring Nebula” and is constantly expanding, thanks to a central star that is dying and scattering cosmic material into its surroundings (Image: NASA/Handout)

The third image shown at the press conference is the Stephan’s Quintet, a cluster of five galaxies in the constellation of Pegasus, about 290 million light-years away. It was the first group of compact galaxies that we discovered, back in 1877. Of these five galaxies, four are caught in a fixed motion that makes them “almost” bump into each other.

Stephan’s Quintet is a grouping of five compact galaxies that we discovered there in the distant year 1877 – gravitational forces “lock” four of these five galaxies in a rhythmic motion that NASA called a “dance” (Image: NASA/Handout)

Finally, NASA left the development of the image of the Eta Carinae Nebula, sometimes referred to as “Carina’s Cloud”. The nebula is one of the largest and brightest, located 7,600 light-years from us. Nebulae are points in space containing all the elements of star formation – and Eta Carinae is home to several massive stars thousands of times larger than the Sun.

The Eta Carinae Nebula, filled with young and forming stars, is permeated by ultraviolet radiation and stellar winds that form this immense wall of cosmic dust and gases (Image: NASA/Disclosure)

The four images above come to complement the disclosure of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723which NASA released last Monday (12).

It is worth remembering that, unlike the farthest infrared image from last week, these five images have scientific value and should yield analysis and research on the respective regions of space. These will be the first papers to be produced with data from the James Webb Space Telescope, which will continue making the most distant images that humanity has ever recorded.

