These are the first (and impressive) images taken by the James Webb telescope

NASA released today (12) another four images recorded by the James Webb space telescope, in a historic moment experienced by the largest observation object we have ever launched into space and, as promised, the material did not disappoint.
As we advanced last week, the images – which you can see below, in gallery form and also individually described – correspond to planetary nebulae, large groups of constellations, stellar cradles and even an interesting discovery about an exoplanet that we’ve known for a few years. years old.
publicity
Read too
The first photo is a spectrography of the WASP-96 b, an exoplanet composed mostly of gas and located 1,150 light-years from Earth, with a 3.4-day orbit around its star. It is about half the mass of Jupiter and was originally discovered in 2014. Prior to the material below, it was thought to be completely absent from clouds, but this is not the case – James Webb was able to identify evidence of the material in his atmosphere, in addition to water signature.
The second image released corresponds to the NGC 3132, a planetary nebula located in the constellation Vela has an expansive nature – that is, it does not stop growing – and is orbiting a dying star. The nebula is about half a light-year in diameter.
The third image shown at the press conference is the Stephan’s Quintet, a cluster of five galaxies in the constellation of Pegasus, about 290 million light-years away. It was the first group of compact galaxies that we discovered, back in 1877. Of these five galaxies, four are caught in a fixed motion that makes them “almost” bump into each other.
Finally, NASA left the development of the image of the Eta Carinae Nebula, sometimes referred to as “Carina’s Cloud”. The nebula is one of the largest and brightest, located 7,600 light-years from us. Nebulae are points in space containing all the elements of star formation – and Eta Carinae is home to several massive stars thousands of times larger than the Sun.
The four images above come to complement the disclosure of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723which NASA released last Monday (12).
It is worth remembering that, unlike the farthest infrared image from last week, these five images have scientific value and should yield analysis and research on the respective regions of space. These will be the first papers to be produced with data from the James Webb Space Telescope, which will continue making the most distant images that humanity has ever recorded.
Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!