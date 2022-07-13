“They are scared”; Neto comes out in defense of Vuaden, pokes Abel Ferreira and Palmeiras’ twisted revolt on the web

Palmeiras presented this Tuesday afternoon (12), forwards Merentiel and Flaco López. During the chat with the journalists, the duo showed their business card to the crowd. However, both the Uruguayan and the Argentine will only be able to play against América Mineiro, on July 20, in Belo Horizonte. Therefore, shirt 9 and shirt 18 will not be able to play against São Paulo, this Thursday (14, in a game valid for the return match of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, where Verdão is at a disadvantage for having lost the first duel in Morumbi.

To make matters worse, Rony, who was substituted in the match against Fortaleza after feeling a hook in his thigh muscle, is doubtful for the match. In addition, Abel Ferreira will have to live for 90 minutes with one of his biggest enemies since he arrived in Brazil: Leandro Vuaden. The Portuguese has been at odds with the referee since the beginning of his victorious trajectory at Palestra and recently asked the professional never to referee an Alviverde game again, something that was not answered by the CBF board.

Palmeiras also entered the pile. It was even left for Leila Pereira, who in the view of some members of the crowd did not act behind the scenes so that the referee would not act in the decisive match. Who didn’t let the indignation of the crowd and Abel with Vuaden go cheap was Neto. The presenter of the program “Os Donos da Bola” said that this is an excuse for a possible elimination and, on top of that, he again criticized the Palmeirense commander.

“Abel Ferreira is already complaining. Palmeiras are complaining. They are afraid of São Paulo. They’re scared of Vuaden. And, by the way, he is a terrible referee. He’s bad as a referee. And they’re already thinking they’re going to lose because of the whistle. But isn’t the team unbeatable? Isn’t that what will win the Brasileirão and main candidate for Libertadores?”, said Neto, live, on the program Os Donos da Bola. Commentator Souza also defended the former athlete. To defend Vuaden, Souza argued that VAR is there to help if there is a mistake during the duel.

“I believe that the VAR that came to help, but also came to complicate even more for the referee and serve as an excuse for many people. When coaches and players need it, they make excuses. That refereeing is amateur it is. And it’s a side job, they need to professionalize refereeing. But it’s no use coming before the game between Palmeiras and São Paulo and putting the excuse in VAR”, said Souza, on the Os Donos da Bola program, about Abel Ferreira’s statements. “When the team was being beaten, nobody complained about anything. The referee needs to have his conviction. That’s too much of an excuse, he told me. The game is on the field. Vuaden is bad. He lets the ‘stick tor’ and makes his rule. But it’s no use complaining. They are using it to pressure refereeing,” he concluded.