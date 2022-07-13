“They got me a football player”

Bianca Andrade and Fred they had a beautiful love story, but it came to an end a few months ago. parents of the little one Ravi, both continue their friendship for the good of their son and apparently, all the blogger wants for the next few days is to focus on her ventures, on herself and on the future. She is sorry that the country’s headlines do not leave the influencer alone.

That’s because this Tuesday (12), the columnist Peterson Ivo announced that the digital influencer would be getting to know the football player better, Joaco Piquerezof palm trees. The couple would have met during a private party in São Paulo and since then, the lovebirds would be exchanging messages every day.

It so happens that even today, Bianca went to social networks to clarify the story and made it clear that he is not chatting with anyone and that he does not even know the athlete mentioned in the news. It is worth remembering that the information went so far that the Pink mouth received criticism for having switched Fred so quickly.

“I’m stuck in a meeting all day and when I have time to breathe, I see that they’ve got me a football player I don’t even know. It’s from palm trees still because the guys are creative. Fuck these guys who create crazy fake news without the slightest responsibility.”, he said.