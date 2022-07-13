The singer revealed that she was disrespected by the employees of a mechanic shop next to her house.

The singer Gretchen used social networks, this Tuesday (12), to tell that she was verbally attacked by some neighbors. In a series of stories, she reported that he is a constant target of yelling and insultsand which will process all of them: “This is psychological violence“, said.

“And the worst. They disrespect me. They yell at me. As if they own the street. This is psychological violence. They will be prosecuted.” he wrote. According to the singer, it all started after employees who work in the mechanic shop next to her house, in Belém, Pará, parked vehicles right in front of her garage, preventing her from passing.

“I’ve tried everything, for friendship, for conversation, and it’s not working”, she said, then added: “From now on, there’s no more forgiveness. I’m a citizen, I pay my taxes. The house is mine, I pay IPTU dearly and I won’t admit anyone doing service at her door. Here it’s forbidden. If the old people couldn’t afford to make them respect the law, now they will. Like it or not”he added.

Finally, Gretchen sent a message to those who suggested she move out of the area: “People will learn to respect the laws and learn to respect me. I’m not moving house, because I’m not moving. I don’t want anyone to stop working, but I want to have the freedom to come and go whenever I want. . Without waiting for a car to be serviced”, ended.