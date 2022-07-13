TIM and Vivo launch offer to sell Oi Erbs

TIM and Vivo launched the public offer for the sale of Erbs (base stations) from Oi, thus fulfilling one more stage of the Control Agreement in Concentrations (ACC) of Cade (antitrust agency) as a condition for the authorization to sell of Oi’s mobile assets. Claro, which also participated in the purchase of Oi Móvel, was not included in this obligation because, according to the agreement between them, it did not acquire spectrum, only the customer base.

The two operators informed the Administrative Council for Economic Defense about the launch of the public offer on July 4th and 6th, respectively, and the contracts and prices of each site for sale are available on the operators’ portals, at the following addresses: for TIM and for Vivo.

Cade established as one of the conditions for the approval of the sale of Oi Móvel the sale, by the two operators, of 50% of the Erbs of Oi, which is being done now. But this decision, for some market analysts, will not have any power to stimulate competition in the mobile segment, and may end up being innocuous, due to the lack of interested in acquiring these assets.

That’s because, the obligation is only of alienation of Erbs. Just it. And that’s what TIM and Vivo did. The two launched the offer with the list of Erbs that will be for sale (TIM explains that there are 3,610 Erbs, Vivo informs that they are 50% of Oi’s stations) for a period of six months.

2G and 3G

Almost all of the Erbs on offer to the market are aimed at frequencies of 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2100 MHz, that is, still for the first generations of cell phones – 2G (which only supports voice) and 3G (which only supports internet start).

The two operators reinforce in their contracts that the public offer is linked exclusively for sale by Erb and “the license to use radiofrequency” is out of business. The problem is that, with the exception of Algar Telecom, no other MNO operator has a license to occupy such old technology frequencies, which greatly reduces the number of potential buyers of these assets.

In addition, the two operators also establish in the contracts that are not part of the sale “infrastructure elements that may be present on the same site, such as towers, buildings, passive infrastructure, backhaul and radio frequency usage rights”.

Thus, the public offer is restricted to “antennas and other radiocommunication equipment related to the provision of the Personal Mobile Service (SMP) installed on a given site, including supports, radiofrequency cables, power cables, mats, cabinets, batteries, radiofrequency electronics and containers directly related to said equipment”.

Network Operators

The buyer will also have to negotiate with the owners of the towers – the Network Operators – the ownership of the erbs. TIM requires the prior authorization of the “torreiro” before carrying out the sale. Vivo, in turn, cites the need for the tower’s owner’s consent, not having to be in advance, and even admits that a company that does not have a telecommunications license buys these assets, as long as it bears the costs of their removal.

The two offers also point out that backhaul to reach the sites will not be provided by them and is not part of the sale. In TIM’s contract proposal, it is mentioned that Oi will be responsible for providing this backhaul. But Vivo does not make this reference.

prices

Prices are charged for each Erb, and, in the case of TIM, they range from R$ 26,187 thousand to R$ 322,293 thousand (depending on the capacity of Erb’s electronics to evolve to the new technological generations of cellular telephony).

At Vivo, prices range from R$ 3,893 thousand to R$ 83,772 thousand per erb.

