TJ-SP keeps payment to Ludmilla for show at Virada Cultural

The popular action that questions the singer Ludmilla’s show at the Virada Cultural in São Paulo, in which the artist asked the public to make an “L” with their fingers, reached the São Paulo Court of Justice, but the artist’s fee remains maintained. Judge Luís Francisco Aguilar Cortez, rapporteur of the case in the São Paulo court, denied attributing suspensive effect – suspending a decision of the first degree until the case is analyzed by the collegiate – to an appeal filed by Councilman Fernando Holiday (Novo). Thus, the understanding of judge Kenichi Koyama, of the 15th Public Finance Court of São Paulo, who denied suspending payment for the singer’s show, remains valid.

In an order published this Monday, 11, the judge Luís Aguilar Cortez considered that the decision given by Koyama “is duly substantiated”, also emphasizing that the existing evidence in the scope of the action, in the current procedural phase, “does not allow to conclude by the evidence of the right or even the possibility of suspension of payment, considering that the provision of the service has been carried out”.

The decision questioned in the TJ-SP was given by the judge of the 15th Public Treasury Court of São Paulo on the 1st. In the order, Koyama pondered that, in this case, “there is only a concrete amount contracted for a service provided”. When analyzing the action filed by Holiday, the judge considered that the biggest question was regarding the “signaling of support for a specific candidate”, former President Luís Inácio Lula da Silva, both with the sign of the letter “L”, and by the screen colors. In the evaluation, the scenario “although possible, is insufficient to characterize the showmice”.

“I understand the indignation. It is possible. Perhaps probable. But not proven. And precisely because I decide in the shadow of the real intention and objective requirements of showmice, I understand that the balance tends in favor of the free expression of thought”, he wrote.

In the judge’s assessment, “it has not been demonstrated to what extent Ludmilla’s conduct” “would be harmful to public property.” In addition, the magistrate recalled a demonstration by the City Hall in the records, in the sense that the singer “manifested herself on social media attributing the sign with the letter “L” to her own name”. For Koyama, such a scenario “suggests that the authors’ interpretation is wrong, as it is loaded with subjectivity, and may be vitiated as a result of their own ideals”.

“There are, at least in this phase of summary cognition, well-founded doubts of the judgment as to the illegality of the conduct, as to the harmfulness. This is because, in an objective way, the thesis that the contractor alluded to a particular candidate does not convince, and still , no economic damage has been demonstrated to the Municipality of São Paulo or even to the population as a result of such conduct”, he indicated.

According to the magistrate, the premise of showmício presupposes the presence of unequivocal elements: gathering of people with an electoral objective, candidate promotion. However, Koyama did not see such elements in the case, “because there is nothing in the file to indicate that there was an offer of advantages to voters, participation and speeches by politicians or candidates or even a request for votes”.