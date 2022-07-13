“Today is the day”; Ayrton Lucas drives Flamengo fans crazy with post on social network

This Wednesday (13), the Flamengo has a decisive duel, being one of the most important so far in the season. The team led by Dorival Junior welcomes Atlético-MG, for the return clash of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, at the Maracanã stadium.

In the first match, Atlético-MG opened 2-0 on the scoreboard, but in the final stretch, attacking midfielder Lázaro scored an important goal for this Wednesday’s big decision. Left-back Ayrton Lucas understood the “footprint” of this confrontation and stirred up the red-blacks with a post on social media.

“Today is the day… [palavrão]. Up”, said the player, who should be a starter in the match soon, with the experienced Filipe Luís staying on the bench. In a short time, the athlete has conquered space not only among the holders, as well as with the red-black fan.

Some fans went “with everything” to praise the posture and support the player: “That’s what we’re talking about, kid. Let’s go!”, commented a red-black. Another fan wants shirt 6 to be on the team: “I hope you start playing. That race and will as always!” he stated.