Top scorers, Gabigol and Hulk measure strength and personify the rivalry Flamengo x Atlético-MG | Flamengo

Biggest symbols of the current teams from Flamengo and Atlético-MG, Gabigol and Hulk personify the rivalry between the clubs, which will face each other this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Maracanã, in the decisive duel for the Copa do Brasil.

Gabigol and Hulk personify the rivalry Flamengo x Atlético-MG

The relationship between the stars, who were once teammates in the Brazilian team, ended up being affected by the atmosphere between the clubs. The temperature was rising according to the duels. On the pitch, they have a similar personality and are very talkative with their teammates and, especially, with the referees. Together, they got 22 yellow cards this year – 14 from Gabi and 8 from Hulk.

In the Supercup, at the beginning of the year, harmony and praise before the match. Hulk, on the occasion, highlighted the numbers of the Flamengo striker.

– Gabigol is an excellent player, the numbers speak for themselves. Requires special attention – said the Atletico number 7.

Hulk, striker for Atlético-MG, with Gabigol, for Flamengo, in the Brazilian Supercup

In April, the mood turned heavy among Brazil’s top scorers after Gabigol used a Hulk move to say he has a different (more negative) treatment. On the occasion, in the tie with Coritiba, the Atletico striker hit an opponent from behind and received the yellow card.

Flamengo’s number 9 made a post, with the image of the bid:

– Red card, 25 game suspension… and straight to the police station for assault hahahaha. Ahh, articles on all sports portals and a program just to talk about it.

Hulk then responded directly to Gabigol saying that he wanted to show up and “pick up someone who has a lot more morals on a world level”.

– When you freeze the image, the angle may look more than it actually is. Clear foul and, in my opinion, from the referee and VAR, it was a yellow card. My focus is to show up to the media doing my best on the field and helping my team and not get carried away with someone who has much more morale than me on a world level to appear!

Hulk and Gabigol exchange barbs on social media

Finally, Gabigol responded to a comment from a fan who said that the attacker’s criticism was aimed at refereeing and the press, and not at the opponent:

– Text interpretation is not having.

The Copa do Brasil draw put Flamengo and Galo face to face in the round of 16. In the first game, Atletico, who had already won the previous match, for the Brazilian, won 2-1.

Hulk and Gabigol greet each other during Atlético x Flamengo

Still on the Mineirão field, Gabigol said:

– There (Maracanã) they will know what hell is.

Gabigol praises Flamengo’s performance and projects pressure on the return: “They will know what hell is”

Hulk, the highlight of the match with a goal and an assist, responded and said that Atletico players are used to pressure.

– Speaking of environment, we are used to playing in large environments. We have experienced players, national team players, tough players… So there’s no boy to face any pressure.

Hulk values ​​victory, but avoids hype: “Nothing decided yet”

This Wednesday, in the fourth duel between the clubs this year, another chapter will be written, and attention will be turned to the top scorers, who lead the teams in terms of goals:

The numbers of Gabigol and Hulk in the season and since they arrived in Flamengo and Atlético, in the survey of Leandro Silva, from Statistical Spy.

38 games (35x starter and 3x reserve)

3,344 minutes on the field

20 goals (average of 0.53 per game) – 167 minutes per goal

2 assists (average of 0.05 per game)

Direct participation of 28% in Flamengo goals

Took 14 cards (all yellow)

Caused 12 cards to opponents (all yellow)

31 games (29 starters and 2 substitutes)

2,868 minutes on the field

23 goals (average of 0.74 per game) – 125 minutes per goal

5 assists (average of 0.16 per game)

Direct participation of 37% in Galo’s goals

Took 8 cards (all yellow)

Caused 6 cards to opponents (all yellow)

Gabigol gives way to Hulk during Brazil x Peru in the World Cup Qualifiers

Gabigol’s general numbers by Flamengo

185 games (176 as a starter and 9 times as a substitute)

16,232 minutes on the field

124 goals (average of 0.67 per game) – 131 minutes per goal

35 assists (average of 0.19 per game)

Direct participation of 31% in Flamengo’s goals since joining the club

Took 60 cards (54 yellow and 6 red)

Caused 54 cards for opponents (52 yellow and 2 red)

Hulk’s general numbers for Atlético-MG

99 games (89 times as a starter and 10 times as a substitute)

8,598 minutes on the field

59 goals (average of 0.59 per game) – 146 minutes per goal

17 assists (average of 0.17 per game)

Direct participation of 36% in Galo’s goals since joining the club

Took 18 cards (17 yellow and 1 red)

Caused 25 cards for opponents (24 yellow and 1 red)

6 of 7 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

