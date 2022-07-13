Tourists caught performing oral sex on the street in a Portuguese resort

Abhishek Pratap

Two tourists were spotted this week performing oral sex in public in a street in the seaside resort of Albufeira (Algarve, Portugal).

The night shot was made by another tourist, the British George Fuller, according to the “Daily Star”.

He saw a man on his knees, with his head in the middle of a woman’s skirtwho was sitting at the counter of a cell phone repair kiosk.

The London resident (England) started recording the duo and shared the clip on Twitter. The author of the images, which went viral on the networks, and his friends got close to the couple, but the two did not bother with the approach and maintained sexual activity.

On the networks, the comments ranged from “typical tourist” The “bold” and “shameful”.

A recent CNN report pointed out that the Algarve is becoming the new portuguese destination for sex tourism. Some establishments in the region hold private parties for specific groups. The liberal reputation has attracted tourists of different nationalities, especially the English, who are often seen walking around the center of Albufeira. nude or semi-nude in broad daylightaccording to the “Jornal de Notícias”, which classifies the area as “Sex, Drugs and Violence”:

English tourists in Albufeira
English tourists in Albufeira Photo: Reproduction

