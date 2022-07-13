Treasury Direct: Rates Return Gains on LDO, Commodities and Global Recession Fears

After a sharp rise in the morning, public bond rates returned gains on Tuesday afternoon (12). In fixed-rate, some rates advanced up to 3 basis points. While on inflation-linked bonds, most rates remained stable, and only two advanced to 5 basis points.

According to Luciano Costa, chief economist and partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos, the rates returned the gains of the day following the price of commodities that showed a low. He cites Brent crude, which fell below $100 a barrel during the day, something not seen in the market for a long time. In addition to oil, commodities such as copper, among others, showed a general movement of realization, according to the economist.

“The story of the global recession is back on the radar, with news about new variants of covid-19. In addition to doubts about what the Federal Reserve, the American central bank, can do in terms of monetary policy”, says Costa.

In the domestic scenario, the approval of the basic text of the 2023 Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), which determines the goals and priorities for public spending and provides the parameters for the elaboration of the budget bill for next year, also ended up contributing to a milder scenario for interest rates.

“This is important because it clears the agenda of Congress, which will now focus on the PEC dos Auxílios or PEC Kamikaze, ending the last fiscal measures with the greatest impact that the government could take this year”, explains Costa.

For the chief economist at Monte Bravo Investimentos, this also favors the perception that the government will continue with the PEC without major changes, with an additional expense of around R$ 41 billion.

“Without changes to the text, the conclusion of the PEC vote can take place until tomorrow. If approved, the programs would start operating on August 1st”, he explains.

In his view, the market has no doubts about the fiscal, but there are other challenges such as the electoral scenario and economic policy from now on.

Still on the local scene, attention should also be paid to the disclosure of the volume of services, which rose 0.9% in May, above market expectations.

Within the Treasury Direct, the fixed rate offered an annual yield of up to 13.35% in the last update on Tuesday (12), while the real gain of inflation bonds reached 6.32%.

The biggest rise in fixed-rate rates was for long-term bonds. The Treasury Fixed Rate 2033, with semi-annual interest, offered an annual return of 13.35%, higher than the 13.32% seen yesterday.

The Prefixed Treasury 2029 presented an annual return of 13.26%, above the 13.24% recorded on Monday (11),

The 2025 Fixed Rate Treasury operated stable.

In inflation-linked bonds, only two bonds showed rate hikes.

The Treasury IPCA+ 2026 offered a real gain of 6.08% at 15:25, up from the 6.03% seen yesterday. While the IPCA+ 2055 Treasury, with semi-annual interest, showed a real gain of 6.32%, higher than the 6.30% of the previous session.

The other rates traded with stability.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct this Tuesday afternoon (12):

Congress approves basic text of the 2023 LDO

The National Congress approved, this Tuesday (12), the basic text (PLN 5/2022) of the 2023 Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), which determines the goals and priorities for public spending and offers the parameters for the preparation of the budget bill for next year.

The score was 324 votes in favor against 110, in the Chamber of Deputies, and 46 votes against 23, in the Federal Senate. The matter now goes to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for sanction.

Initially, the report of the rapporteur, Senator Marcos do Val (Podes-ES), foresaw the “compulsory execution” of the rapporteur amendments − technically referred to by the heading RP 9, but which became known as “secret budget”, due to the low transparency on authorship, among parliamentarians, of the indications for the allocation of resources. But, amid the controversy of the device, the rapporteur backed off and announced, during the joint session on Monday (11), that he would remove the passage from the final version of the text. These amendments add up to BRL 16.5 billion in this year’s Budget, but could reach BRL 19 billion in 2023. The retreat irritated members of the “centrão”, who were trying to replace the device in the text minutes before the beginning of the session. The movement took place after the negative repercussion of an interview in which the congressman says he received R$ 50 billion in amendments to Espírito Santo as “gratitude” for the support given to the election of Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) for the presidency of the Federal Senate. in 2021. Petroleum International oil contracts closed below $100, with an increasingly strong dollar and recession on the horizon. Brent reached its lowest level since April 12, 2022. WTI closed at its lowest level since April 11 of the same year. WTI (August): -8.22% (at $95.53)

Brent (September): -7.56% (at $99.00)

services

The highlight of the local directory is the service numbers. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), May was the third month of positive results in the last four months, a period in which the sector accumulated gains of 3.3%. In the previous month, there was a decrease of 0.1%.

With the result of May, the sector is 8.4% above the pre-pandemic level, recorded in February 2020, and 2.8% below the highest point of the Monthly Services Survey (PMS) historical series, reached in November 2014.

Compared to May of last year, services advanced 9.2%, the 15th consecutive positive rate in this indicator.

The data was higher than expected. The Refinitiv consensus projected a monthly increase of 0.2% and an annual increase of 8.5%.

