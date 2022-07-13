Trump planned march that ended with Capitol storming, witnesses say

× Photo: Tyler Merbler/Wikimedia

Testimonies to the US House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 invasion of the Capitol (pictured) indicate that Donald Trump planned to lead his supporters’ march to the Congress building, but wanted the movement to appear spontaneous.reports the New York Times.

According to documents obtained from the National Archives, the then American president wrote a tweet that read: “I will give a big speech at 10 am on January 6 at Elipse [sul da Casa Branca]. Please arrive early, huge crowds expected. March to the Capitol afterwards. Stop the theft!!”referring to as “theft” to Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

The tweet was not published, but its draft was shelved, and Trump warned allies that his plan was to direct the crowd to Capitol Hill, testimonies say.

After speaking with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on January 2, former Trump spokeswoman Katrina Pierson, who was helping to organize Trump’s rally, sent an email to other organizers saying what the president wanted “call all to march to the Capitol”.

Another organizer of the act, Kylie Jane Kremer, wrote on Jan. “will make us march to the Capitol” and that this information “it cannot leak (…), because I will have problems with the National Park Service and all the agencies”.

It is up to the National Park Service to authorize public demonstrations in Washington. According to Kremer, Trump would “just ask for it [a marcha dos apoiadores até o prédio do Congresso] ‘unexpectedly’”with quotation marks in the adverb.

More news