Twitch Brasil: streamers that led the audience in the 2nd quarter | streamers

Stream Charts released this Tuesday the most watched Twitch streamers among Portuguese-language content creators in the second quarter of this year. One of today’s greatest communicators, Alexandre “Gaules” ended up as the most watched streamer, while Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) was the most popular modality.
Gaules takes the bib for best streamer of the Esports Brasil Award — Photo: Pedro Pini/Disclosure
Between the months of April and June, Counter-Strike managed to accumulate 55.93 million hours watched and topped the list with breaks between broadcasts in Portuguese. While Granf Theft Auto (GTA) 5 and Just Chatting finished in second and third position respectively, League of Legends only appeared in fourth position with 18.7 million hours.
Meanwhile, Gaules swam by leaps and bounds when it came to content creators who racked up the most hours watched in Q2 among the biggest streamers. With 57.9 million hours watched on Twitch, he saw Victor “Joker” (content creator at LOUD) finish in second place with “only” 14.5 million.
— Gaules maintained its status as the most watched in the Portuguese language at the end of the second quarter. Between April and June 2022, it accumulated around 57.8 million hours watched, of which CS:GO accounted for the majority. The streamer contributed 71.3% of the total hours watched in the language.
Among women, Paula Nobre managed to stand out and appeared among the most watched streamer on Twitch in the second quarter. According to Stream Charts, the content creator totaled 669,000 hours watched, leading the list with clearances. The full analysis is available for free via this link.
Counter-Strike was the most watched modality in the country — Photo: Disclosure/Stream Charts