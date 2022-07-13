Twitter sues Elon Musk for backing out of purchase

× Photo: Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR

As expected, Twitter filed a lawsuit in the US to try to force the purchase of the company by Elon Musk (pictured). Last Friday, the 8th, the billionaire of South African origin announced that he was withdrawing from the agreement that provides for the acquisition of the social network for US$ 44 billion..

The Twitter lawsuit was filed in the Delaware court this Tuesday, 12, informs Estadão. “Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its investors because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.”writes the company in the document sent to the Court.

“Musk apparently believes that he, unlike any other party subject to Delaware law, is free to change his mind, wreck the company, disrupt its operations, destroy investor value, and walk away.”, adds the social network.

The billionaire and Twitter signed the purchase agreement in April, which provided for the judgment of any disputes by the Delaware court. Last week, Musk announced that he was withdrawing from the acquisition because he did not believe the numbers presented by Twitter, especially those referring to the number of fake accounts on the network.

In order not to pay the fine provided for in the event of a breach of the agreement – ​​US$ 1 billion –, the owner of Tesla and SpaceX claims that Twitter omitted information. The platform, in turn, claims to have given Musk all the requested data.