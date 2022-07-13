Twitter sues Elon Musk for giving up $44 billion deal – News

Twitter filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk on Tuesday for breach of the $44 billion contract in which he was committed to the company’s acquisition, calling the tycoon’s exit strategy a “model of hypocrisy”. , according to court documents.

The lawsuit, filed in the US state of Delaware, asks the court to order the billionaire to conclude the agreement signed for the acquisition of Twitter, arguing that no economic compensation can repair the damage already caused to the technology company.





Last Friday (8), Musk withdrew from the proposal to buy Twitter. The South African had spent the last few weeks negotiating and studying the purchase of the platform, but he backed off, according to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The reason, according to Musk, was that the social network did not meet the terms of the deal. Some examples would be the refusal to disclose information about false accounts and the absence of changes without consent in the conduct of business, according to information from Reuters.



