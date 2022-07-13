UK Conservative Party Releases Official List of Prime Minister Candidates | World

The British Conservative Party released, this Tuesday (12), the list of eight candidates who are officially competing to the leadership of the acronym and the post of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, after the resignation of Boris Johnson, last week.

Unsurprisingly, the former finance minister, Rishi Sunakthe Secretary of State for Foreign Trade, Penny Mordauntthe head of diplomacy Liz Truss and the deputy Tom Tugendhat they easily managed to get the 20 support they needed among Conservative Party members in Parliament to be officially candidates.

The new finance minister Nadhim Zahawithe Attorney General of England and Wales, Suella Bravermanthe Secretary of State for Women and Equality Kemi Badenoch and the former Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Jeremy Huntalso compete.

1 of 1 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in front of parliament — Photo: REUTERS TV British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a speech in front of parliament (Photo: REUTERS TV)

Former health minister Sajid Javid, whose resignation increased pressure for Johnson to leave, withdrew his candidacy shortly before the final list was announced.

On Wednesday (13), each candidate will have to get the support of 30 deputies for his candidacy in the first round of the election. The second round is scheduled for Thursday (14) and another, if necessary, on Monday (18).

The goal is that only two candidates remain before the parliamentary recess, which begins on July 22. The name of the future prime minister will be known on September 5, following a final vote open to members of the Conservative Party.

Tax cuts and controversies

In launching his candidacy on Tuesday, Sunak, one of the favorites, chose not to criticize Johnson, refusing to “demonize Boris, exaggerating his mistakes and denying his efforts”.

The campaign had until now been limited to videos, which circulate on social networks, with vague promises about tax reductions and controversies of all kinds.

The British press reported that the current finance minister was the subject of a tax investigation. In response, Zahawi, 55, said they intended to “dirty” him and promised to publish his tax return each year if he were prime minister.

Unlike his rivals, Sunak was cautious about tax cuts in a context of high inflation. However, in order not to lose ground to competitors, he assured that this was “a matter of when, not if”, defending, at the same time, “honesty and responsibility and not fairy tales”.

When he was a minister, Sunak was criticized for not doing enough to help struggling Britons with the rising cost of living.

For the Labor Party, Johnson’s stay in power until September is “unacceptable” and he presented a motion of censure in Parliament on Tuesday. But the government refused to allow time for debate on the issue in parliament, according to Labor who denounced a “blatant abuse of power”.

“Given that the prime minister has already resigned and that a process (to replace him) is under way, we do not think it is a useful use of parliamentary time,” said Downing Street, who believes a Labor censure motion could be debated if it did not target the prime minister individually.

But the chances that the proposal will be supported by the Tories are slim, as it would, if successful, cause a general election, when the Conservatives could lose the vast majority they won in 2019 following the election of Boris Johnson.