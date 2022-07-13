understand the disease that Anitta was diagnosed with and will undergo surgery

Endometriosis, a disease that affects 6.5 million women in Brazil, has gained repercussion in recent days after singer Anitta revealed that she had received a diagnosis and will undergo surgery. The data on the occurrence among Brazilian women is part of a survey carried out in 2020 by the University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj). Worldwide, there are 176 million cases.

When expressing herself on a social network, the artist said she wants more people to talk about the topic and that women receive the necessary support. “[Que] Women who need public health can have more resources and life improvements. And also so that working women have rights in the sense of not being forced to work in conditions of tremendous pain simply because the disease is not understood,” she wrote.

The gynecologist and obstetrician Mario Martinez, counselor of the Regional Council of Medicine of the State of São Paulo (Cremesp), describes endometriosis as the phenomenon in which the internal tissue of the uterus, called endometrium, is outside the uterine cavity. The growth of this tissue can reach regions such as the “uterosacral ligament, recto-vaginal septum, can travel towards the intestine and sometimes also reach the anterior part of the uterus, reaching the bladder”.

Severe cramping pains during your period (dysmenorrhea), even with disabling pain, are some of the most common symptoms. Pain during intercourse (dyspareunia) is also common. “It can also lead to female infertility. A woman cannot get pregnant because when she has endometriosis deep in the posterior compartment of the uterus, it leads to peritoneal factors that cause the embryo to fail to implant in the endometrium,” adds Martinez.

The doctor defends that the disease is always investigated when reports like this reach the offices. “If it doesn’t, you’re going to treat it as menstrual cramps, but if she reports cramping, in my opinion, it’s worth investigating. If you don’t think about endometriosis, you don’t make a diagnosis since regular ultrasound doesn’t pick up,” he explains. According to Martinez, this is because endometriosis is a flat lesion. Diagnostic tests are transvaginal ultrasound with bowel preparation or MRI.

A part of the treatment involves hormonal blockage of the ovaries, causing the woman to stop menstruating. “When you take the woman’s hormone production factor, which would be estrogen, with anti-estrogen medications, you end up causing endometriosis to decrease and, sometimes, even disappear, in some situations”, she points out.

If the disease is very advanced, treatment is initially surgical and then hormonal. “You have the surgery to remove endometriotic tissue and then block it so it doesn’t come back. The disease can become chronic, so if you don’t block it, it can come back.”

“Research, guys. Endometriosis is very common among women. It has several side effects, in each body in a way. They can extend to the bladder and cause excruciating pain when urinating. There are several treatments. Mine will have to be surgery”, advised Anitta on Twitter.

See the singer’s tweets on the subject: