Understand why López and Merentiel cannot debut for Palmeiras against Cuiabá | palm trees

Palmeiras will be able to register López and Merentiel in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) on Monday, when the transfer window from Brazil will open. But it is certain that the two will be absent in the confrontation against Cuiabá, on the same day, for the Brasileirão.

In accordance with article 10 of chapter 3 of the Specific Competition Regulations, “The hiring of a new athlete by the club, whether as a professional or non-professional, enables his performance for the club in the championship from the day following the date of publication of his name in the IDB”.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

More news from Palmeiras:

+ See how the reinforcements were presented in Verdão

+ Veron returns to training at Palmeiras; Ron is doubt

1 of 1 López and Merentiel at a press conference at Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag Palmeiras López and Merentiel at a press conference at Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag Palmeiras

That is, it is necessary that the player is regularized on the eve of the match. As the window does not open before, the club will continue to be unable to use the forwards in the game, scheduled for 20:00 (GMT), at Allianz Parque, for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The strikers’ debut chance is in the match against América-MG, on Thursday, 21st, at Independência.

It is already certain that López and Merentiel will be among the novelties of the Libertadores’ list of entries for the duel with Atlético-MG, for the quarterfinals.

Leila Pereira, president of Palmeiras, presents the reinforcements López and Merentiel

The first should take the place of Serafim, defender of the sub-20, while the second will take the place of Daniel, the center forward of the sub-20. The boys are registered for the continental competition, respectively, with the 18th, which will now go to López, and the 9th, to Merentiel.

In the Copa do Brasil, reinforcements can only act if Verdão advances. The team decides this Thursday, against São Paulo, at Allianz Parque, a spot in the quarterfinals. In the first leg, they lost 1-0 at Morumbi.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧