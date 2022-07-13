URGENT: Teenager with meningitis is brain dead in Cacoal hospital

The Municipal Health Department of Cacoal (RO) confirmed this Tuesday (12) the brain death of a patient hospitalized with meningitis. The victim is a 14 year old girl.

According to the secretary, the patient was a resident of Urupá (RO) and in June she was transferred to a hospital in Cacoal to treat meningitis.

However, because of complications from the inflammation, the 14-year-old ended up having brain death.

To the Amazon Network, Semusa reported that the patient’s brain death was confirmed last week. However, the disclosure of the death was only given now, after family members were notified.

This was the second death due to meningitis in Rondônia this year.

Infections in the state

Between January 1 and June 30 this year, Rondônia had 32 cases of meningitis registered, according to data from the Information System for Notifiable Diseases (Sinan).

Residents of Rolim de Moura, Cacoal and Urupá are among the main infected by the disease.

In June, five children aged between two and seven with meningitis had to be hospitalized because of the disease.

According to Semusa de Cacoal, these five patients were discharged this week and were able to return home without sequelae.

Meningitis has a high mortality rate and sequelae, such as deafness, loss of movement and damage to the nervous system. Children are the most affected age group, and patients should be followed up for at least 6 months after the illness.

The meninges are the membranes that surround the entire central nervous system. Meningitis occurs when there is some inflammation of this lining, caused by microorganisms, drug allergies, cancer and other agents.

By Matheus Afonso, Rede Amazônica — Cacoal