US budget plans to cut Brazil’s money in case of coup

An amendment introduced last week calls for the US government to investigate whether the Brazilian Armed Forces are interfering in Brazilian elections. The project was proposed by six Democratic deputies to the annual Defense Budget of the United States, which, until then, provides for the allocation of US$ 800 thousand (equivalent to R$ 4.3 million at the current price) for education and military training to Brazil. in 2023. Analysts consulted by People’s Gazette warn that the proposal brings the risk of external interference and political manipulation to Brazilians.

The document, which is still pending a vote in Congress until October, provides for a punishment for Brazil that would be equivalent to the response given by the Americans to countries that commit a coup d’état or military attacks on democracy. Thus, in addition to not receiving millionaire assistance, the country could be excluded from the list of non-NATO allies.

“Within 30 days after the enactment of this law, the Secretary of State must submit a report to Congress on all actions taken by the Brazilian Armed Forces in relation to the country’s presidential elections, scheduled for October 2022,” reads the proposed amendment. by the Democrats.

The deputies mentioned which actions by the military can lead to retaliation: interference in the counting of votes; manipulation to try to reverse the result; participation in disinformation campaigns to question the electoral system and results through protests, social media or other means of communication.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defense of Brazil said there was no interference by the military in the country’s elections. “The Ministry reiterates that the Armed Forces participate, at the invitation of the TSE, in the Commission for the Transparency of Elections (CTE). In this work, the Armed Forces presented technical proposals to meet the TSE’s purpose of improving the security and transparency of the electoral process. . The participation of the military in the CTE takes place in a collaborative way and follows the resolutions of the TSE”, says the statement.

Politically linked information

Political scientist and internationalist Marcelo Suano highlights that, in threatening the Brazilian Armed Forces, the Americans are not concerned with human rights, but rather political manipulation. “This interference is typical of someone who is receiving targeted and politically linked information,” he says.

“It is concluded that the information would come from ministers of the Federal Supreme Court, supported by journalists and left-wing legislators, in addition to others interested in embarrassing the Armed Forces of Brazil”, bets Suano.

In addition, the internationalist comments on the “ignorance of the history of the Armed Forces” in relation to the structuring of the country and redemocratization.

In October of last year, congressmen from the Democratic Party sent a letter to US President Joe Biden, asking for the withdrawal of Brazil’s title of “non-NATO ally”, granted to the country during the Donald Trump administration, in 2019.

The status as a preferred military ally facilitates the purchase of US military technology and armaments, guarantees the participation of the Brazilian Armed Forces in training promoted by the Pentagon, in addition to other military benefits. The selection of those countries with advantages over NATO depends on the American interest at each moment in history.

“The United States thinks it has a leading role in the world. And they think their democratic model needs to be replicated, disregarding social constructions”, says Ricardo Fernandes, risk analyst at ARP Digital Consulting. He points out that this American interventionist threat is stronger in democratic governments, but that this new amendment, however, should not cause concern to Brazil.

“NATO is not the way for Brazil”

One of the reasons is that the bill is part of a very small movement among US lawmakers, involving only six deputies. Furthermore, even if there were to be retaliation against Brazil for using the Army to check the quality of the ballot boxes, it would not be a serious punishment for the country.

“I don’t see an exclusive dependence on the US for the purchase of equipment. There are other countries. And I don’t think Brazil’s path is NATO”, comments Fernandes, who is also a specialist in the military alliance.

“The North Atlantic Organization was initially designed for the United States to defend Europe”, he highlights. Now, the alliance changes its strategy, saying the objective is to defend democratic values ​​around the world. “So, NATO will drag Europeans into all that is war. This is not worth it for Brazil”, concludes the analyst.