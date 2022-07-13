Used car market drops 20% and locks up the entire sector in the 1st semester – Opinion

Dear Readers, Dear Readers,

One of the points that has been holding back the new car industry is the used vehicle market.

Today (and ever since), the used car is considered the main currency when buying a new car.

The heated used market automatically reflects on the success – or failure – of the new car market.

Furthermore, since the “guarana with a cork” era, the average Brazilian has always had two big dreams: owning a house and owning a car.

And, if the dream of owning a house is getting further and further away, the dream of owning a car is not. Since owning a “own car” does not necessarily mean having a new car.

In the last ten years, the new car industry has been on a downward trajectory. But when we add up the sales of new and used vehicles, we realize that in the last decade the vehicle market has shown a different trajectory.

The total vehicle market fluctuated in a sales range between 1 million and 1.1 million vehicles/month (excluding the pandemic year 2020).

In other words, in the last decade, the Brazilian consumer usually acquired a vehicle for his own use, whether new or used.

But the big difference this year is that the used market has stalled.

At the end of the first half of 2022, the used vehicle market recorded sales of 4.37 million units, a decrease of almost 20% over the first half of 2021, when we had 5.45 million units sold.

In other words, we stopped selling almost 1.1 million used cars in this 1st semester.

This is one of the reflections for the poor performance of the new market. If the “secondary” vehicle market has not been running, this automatically blocks the new market.

Bearing in mind that the new car market records a retraction of about 15% this semester.

And this is just one of the plausible explanations for the downturn in the sector.

Another explanation that contributes to the downfall of the entire industry is that banks no longer want to play with people in the automotive sector.

If we make a cut from 2008 to 2022, we can see that the share of credit has been plummeting over the years. If, in 2008, 50% of the vehicles sold were financed, this year we have a share of 38.5%, which represents a loss of 11.5 percentage points.

And the biggest drop, incredible as it may seem, took place in the new vehicle market: a drop of more than 16 percentage points, going out from a penetration of 56% to less than 40% this year.

You must be thinking: “ok, in general terms, you said that the biggest problem in the sector is the lack of credit”.

Yes, but there’s more. As we are in Brazil, we must remember that everything can get worse!

Another factor that influenced the industry absurdly (and negatively) was the rise in the prices of cars – new and used.

Here, one of the points that we are going to show you, dear readers, is: “forget the stock market!”.

If you have a portfolio linked to the Ibovespa, which registered a drop of 17.26% in the last 18 months (or 22.29% in the last year), know that one of the best investments (?) you could have made is to have bought a new car and the insured for that period!

Then we talked to people from MOBIAUTO, who did a study on how the prices of some car versions evolved, from the beginning of last year to the end of this 1st semester.

Of the 136 vehicles studied, the survey showed that the average valuation of cars was around 8.26%. In other words: if you, dear reader, bought a car worth R$100,000 at the beginning of last year, at the end of the 1st half of this year the same vehicle was valued at around R$108,260.00.

Taking only the top 20 models that showed the highest appreciation in the study period, we have an average appreciation of 20%, ranging from a range of 16% to 28%, as shown in the table below:

When we check the car families (grouping all versions), the average appreciation of the price of cars was around 7.38%. Taking just the top 20 vehicles, their average is 11.8%, ranging between a range of 6% and almost 21%.

In reality, it is not just the lack of credit that has been causing the sector’s downfall. Inflation on new (and used) cars, without a recomposition of the average Brazilian income, only tends to worsen the whole situation.

In fact, after two years of a pandemic, we believe that the great evil of the modern world is global inflation, which is affecting everything and everyone.

So, what do you think? If you have any questions, send me an email here.

Or follow me there (where I’m less lost) on Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin and twitter.

