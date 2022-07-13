Vasco agrees with Alex Teixeira; attacking midfielder returns to the club after 13 years

There is very little left for the official announcement of Alex Teixeira’s return to Vasco. This Tuesday morning, the attacking midfielder was at CT Moacyr Barbosa and spoke with the club’s football manager, Carlos Brazil. The negotiation was already advanced and the signature is a matter of time. The basis for the agreement has already been made, and the contract is valid until the end of this year.

Last Monday night, the parties were already treating the attacking midfielder’s return to São Januário as quite likely. Formally, details are lacking to be completed, which should not take long.

+ Vasco will have three absences, but he can have up to four reinforcements against Sampaio Corrêa

The more symbolic than positive coincidence is that, before leaving the club after being sold to Shakhtar Donetsk (UCR), Alex played exactly in Serie B in 2009. He contributed in an important way in the campaign of that access after the first relegation of the team .

+ Negotiation with Goiás stalls and MT, for now, will continue in Vasco

Revealed by Cruz-Maltino, the attacking midfielder scored 12 goals in 92 games between 2008 and 2009. In addition to Shakthar, he also defended Jiangsu Suning, from China, and, more recently, he was at Besiktas, from Turkey. He was currently without a club.