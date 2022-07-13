Vatican to have women on Pope’s council for the first time | World

For the first time in Vatican history, women will be part of the Pope’s council, an important committee that guides the pontiff’s decisions.

Pope Francis on Wednesday named three women – two nuns and a lawyer – to be part of the committee, which has always been made up only of men. The council is responsible, among other things, for advising the pope in choosing new bishops around the world..

Pope Francis during an interview with Reuters at the Vatican in early July 2022, in which he said he wanted to give women high-ranking positions in the Vatican. — Photo: Remo Casilli/Reuters

Earlier this month, Pope Francis had already stated that he intended to give more senior positions to women within the Vatican.

The three women appointed to the council are nuns Raffaella Petrini – who is the current governor of Vatican City – and Yvonne Reungoat, and the head of the association of Catholic women’s organizations, lawyer Maria Lia Zervino.

