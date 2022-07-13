Video: Bolsonaro talks to brothers of dead PT and calls killer unbalanced

President Jair Bolsonaro spoke this Tuesday (12) with two brothers of PT militant and municipal guard Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, killed on Sunday (10) in Foz do Iguaçu by Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, a supporter of the head of the Executive. Bolsonaro said he condemned the violence of the case and called Marcelo’s killer “unbalanced”.

“What we want is for peace to always reign. What doesn’t justify is violence. This guy [que assassinou Marcelo], by all indications, is unbalanced. As much as there may have been an exchange of rude words, it doesn’t justify the guy coming back armed and doing what he did. In my opinion, nothing justifies what happened. Nothing justifies it”, said Bolsonaro, in a video call with José and Luiz de Arruda.





Bolsonaro’s conversation with Aloizio’s brothers was brokered by deputy Otoni de Paula (MDB-RJ), who traveled to Foz do Iguaçu to meet the victim’s family. The president complained about the fact that the left politicized the episode and said that he never encouraged acts of violence.





“The truth is that this left over there is making political use. We are always looking for peace. You have never seen me encouraging any kind of friction, despite the fact that a large part of the press says exactly the opposite”, he commented.

During the contact with José and Luiz, the president suggested that they come to Brasília to talk to the press about the case. “The possible coming of you to Brasilia, if you agree, what’s the idea? It’s having a press conference to talk about what happened. [poupar] attacks on your brother. It’s not the right, it’s the left. I would do it for you guys to have the press in front of you to show what happened,” he pondered.

“Although the press will hardly go back, because a large part of the press also has its objective, which is to wear down my government,” added Bolsonaro.