Vina cites Internacional, remembers a rout and believes in a comeback in the Clássico-Rei

come will compete in its 17th King’s Classic this Wednesday, the 13th, at 20:00, at Castelão. In the decisive clash for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, the attacking midfielder will try to help Ceará reverse the 2-0 disadvantage against Fortaleza and classify the team in the competition. In an exclusive interview for FutCast (see the full text below), podcast by O POVO, shirt 29 showed confidence in Vovô’s classification and sees the confrontation open.

The 31-year-old player, who has already scored three goals in the duels against Tricolor do Pici, believes in the strength of the alvinegro squad to overcome the opponent in the Copa do Brasil. “All respect to our rival for the score that was made in the first game. We have total conditions to equal the result, to surpass. It’s open. Classic, we know how it is,” he said.

The midfielder cites the turn of Internacional over Colo-Colo in the round of 16 of the Sudamericana as a motivation for the Clássico-Rei. Colorado had lost by 2 to 0 the first game, but thrashed the Chileans in the return in Porto Alegre by 4 to 1 and advanced in the tournament.

“It’s possible. Football shows that. This week, we had the example of Internacional. It wasn’t in the Copa do Brasil, but a knockout competition (South American). knows how the Clásico is, what involves a Clásico. We go in search of classification. There is respect for the opponent. But we know of our competence, of what our group is capable of”, said Vina.

Alvinegro’s top scorer with eight goals, he also remembers Ceará’s 4-0 rout against Fortaleza in the Brasileirão, in 2021. On that occasion, Vina was the highlight of the match and scored two goals. The midfielder also highlights the presence of Vovô fans at Castelão, who will be mostly because the club is the home team of the match.

“The fans will come, the party they always have. It showed this in the Sudamericana game, how important they are. As I said, Clássico is very much a matter of mentality. we have already shown that we are capable. Last year, we also managed to score 4-0 against them. Everything is possible. Classic is open. They know of our strength. May it be a great game and the best one wins.”

Watch Vina’s full interview for FutCast:

