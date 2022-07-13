VirtusPay, startup that uses cards from individuals to provide credit, delays payments – Economy

THE fintech VirtusPay failed to honor part of the payments due to owners of credit cards, who lent their card limits to the company. Created five years ago, VirtusPay’s main business is to split purchases made in e-commerce using bank slips for those who do not have credit. With the limits of the assigned cards, the company boughtbank revenue and used these funds to finance purchases.

The person who lent the limit, received as miles benefit, in addition to strengthening the relationship with the bank. The day before the card payment expired, Virtus Pay deposited the money for the cardholder to pay the card bill. At least a week ago, the company stopped being part of these payments.

a group of telegram gathers more than 700 people around the theme. At the Complain here, there are hundreds of complaints. A spreadsheet indicates that the non-payment exceeds R$ 7 million. A few days before, Virtus warned the transferors that it would stop providing the points acceleration service – precisely what encouraged people to lend their limits.

To Estadão/Broadcast, VirtusPay said in a note that it was “committed to resolving all ongoing issues as soon as possible”. He also said that “some payments have already started to be made and the expectation is to finish the process by the end of this week”.

There were people who borrowed the limits of four cards. At least one customer borrowed the 26-card limit. “As the company had high-caliber investors and a history of years of operation, many customers who lent their limits understood that VirtusPay had management capacity”, says Pedro Henrique Romanelli Sampaio, partner Romanelli Sampaio Advocacia, who intends to represent the interested parties, if the company does not settle the payments in the next few days.

According to sources, the company has funds to reimburse payments, is prioritizing the oldest maturity and expects to get a new contribution amid a difficult time for the sector.

heavy investors

Among fintech investors there are respected managers. commanded by Gustavo Câmaraone of the co-founders of 99, received contributions from Vox Capital in 2019. In November, it issued BRL 100 million in debt securities (debentures), purchased by large fund managers such as Verde Asset and Ibiúna, among others.

In a statement posted on its website, Vox Capital stated that it ceased to be a partner of Virtus in June, even with a loss. “As of mid-2021, VirtusPay failed to provide sufficient documents and information for us to have a clear view of compliance with all governance rules required by us,” the manager wrote. Vox had invested a total of R$6 million in Virtus. In July, he left the company for a symbolic fee: R$1.

‘Step bigger than the leg’

Like dozens of other fintechs and startups, VirtusPay has been hampered by the worsening global economic scenario this year. The crisis, however, came after the company had grown rapidly, going from 10 million operations in 2020 to 75 million in 2021. However, as it deals with a public with difficulty accessing credit, the company suffered from the financial difficulties of these consumers.

“They took a step bigger than their leg. They invested a lot in growth, customer acquisition and marketing, and I think this investment was not accompanied by an investment in governance”, he says. Gilberto Ribeiro, partner and director of operations at Vox Capital, which lost R$ 6 million with Virtus Pay. “This is normal for startups. How you deal with these growing pains is what changes from startup to startup.” For him, there was no bad faith on the part of the founders.

THE PayU, a company that provides services to Virtus and which has also been sought after by customers, spoke in a note. The company said that its relationship with the fintech is strictly commercial, and that it offers “a safe and appropriate way for the company’s customers to make payments and transactions with credit cards”.