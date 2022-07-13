Voting of the 2nd round of the PEC of kindnesses can be questioned

Tuesday session was suspended by Arthur Lira to maintain the quorum that was registered on the panel

After suspend 2022), the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), met with the allied deputies of the Jair Bolsonaro government (PL) in his cabinet. and some opposition leaders.

O Power 360 found that Lira is awaiting the technical report from one of the companies responsible for the Chamber’s servers to find out what were the reasons for the instability on the House’s internet, which made it impossible for the deputies to vote remotely.

Lira decided to suspend the work and resume this Wednesday (13.Jul), preserving the number of deputies who have already registered for the session on Tuesday. The quorum of the House marked more than 450 deputies.

However, dand in accordance with the internal rules of the Chamber of Deputies, the session could only be suspended by the “deadline” one hour.

“Art. 70. The President may suspend the session for a single time, for the period maximum of one hour, after which it will be considered closed. (Article with wording given by Resolution No. 21, of 2021).”

The opposition in the House said it intends to ask for the cancellation of the session. The deputies must meet on the morning of this 4th to define the next moves.

Despite this, opposition congressmen consider it unlikely that there will be any change in the vote on Tuesday. They also affirm that they believe that Lira will be able to mobilize the parties that support the government to give the necessary votes for the continuation of the session.

SYSTEM FALL

During the Tuesday session, the mayor said that 2 internet servers went down or “were automatically cut in the same period”. He also said that he would make a formal complaint to the PF (Federal Police) to investigate the case.

At the time of voting on one of the highlights of the PEC of kindnesses, deputies who registered presence in the Plenary and would vote remotely through Infoleg (remote voting application) were unable to register their votes.

Lira said he asked the PF (Federal Police) to investigate the case.