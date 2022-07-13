Vtor Pereira equals the sequence that only Tite achieved for Corinthians; understand

Coach Vítor Pereira equaled a streak that only coach Tite had achieved for Corinthians at Neo Química Arena. After the 1-0 victory over Flamengo, on Sunday, the coach reached six consecutive games as home team without being leaked by the opponents.

The current VP sequence is:

  1. Corinthians 1 x 0 Flamengo – 07/10/2022 – Brasileirão 2022
  2. Corinthians 0 x 0 Boca Juniors – 06/28/2022 – Libertadores 2022
  3. Corinthians 0 x 0 Santos – 06/25/2022 – Brasileirão 2022
  4. Corinthians 4 x 0 Santos – 06/22/2022 – Copa do Brasil 2022
  5. Corinthians 1 x 0 Goiás – 06/19/2022 – Brasileirão 2022
  6. Corinthians 2 x 0 Youth – 06/11/2022 – Brasileirão 2022

The other to achieve the feat, Tite was at various times “flirting” with the defense going unpunished for so long – it is worth remembering that VP had already spent five games without being leaked at home. The time he did, however, it was in 2016:

  1. Corinthians 1 x 0 Ituano – 03/26/2016 – Paulista 2016
  2. Corinthians 4 x 0 Linense – 03/19/2016 – Paulista 2016
  3. Corinthians 2 x 0 Cerro Porteño – 03/16/2016 – Libertadores 2016
  4. Corinthians 1 x 0 Santa Fe – 03/02/2016 – Libertadores 2016
  5. Corinthians 1 x 0 West – 02/27/2016 – Paulista 2016
  6. Corinthians 2 x 0 São Paulo – 02/14/2016 – Paulista 2016

Although it did not result in titles, it was this sequence that led Timão to the knockout stage in first place both in the State and in the Copa Libertadores da América.

The Portuguese commander now has two duels away from home, against Santos, in Vila, and Ceará, in Castelão, before trying to extend that streak. The rival will be Coritiba, on Wednesday, July 20th.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games
DateConfrontationCompetition
13 Jul,
Wed, 21:30		Santos x Corinthians
Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV		Brazil’s Cup
16 July,
Sat, 21:00		Ceará x Corinthians
Broadcast: SporTV and Premiere		Brazilian
20 Jul,
Wed, 21:30		Corinthians vs Coritiba
Broadcast: Globo and Premiere		Brazilian
24 July,
Sun, 18:00		Atletico MG vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian
30 July,
Sat, 19:00		Corinthians vs Botafogo
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian
02 Aug,
Tue, 21:30		Corinthians vs Flamengo
Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV		Liberators
06 Aug,
Sat, 19:00		Avai vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian
09 Aug,
Tue, 21:30		Flamengo x Corinthians
Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV		Liberators
13 Aug,
Sat, 19:00		Corinthians vs Palmeiras
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian
20 Aug,
Sat, 19:00		Fortaleza x Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere		Brazilian

