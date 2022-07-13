Vtor Pereira equals the sequence that only Tite achieved for Corinthians; understand

Coach Vítor Pereira equaled a streak that only coach Tite had achieved for Corinthians at Neo Química Arena. After the 1-0 victory over Flamengo, on Sunday, the coach reached six consecutive games as home team without being leaked by the opponents.

The current VP sequence is:

Corinthians 1 x 0 Flamengo – 07/10/2022 – Brasileirão 2022 Corinthians 0 x 0 Boca Juniors – 06/28/2022 – Libertadores 2022 Corinthians 0 x 0 Santos – 06/25/2022 – Brasileirão 2022 Corinthians 4 x 0 Santos – 06/22/2022 – Copa do Brasil 2022 Corinthians 1 x 0 Goiás – 06/19/2022 – Brasileirão 2022 Corinthians 2 x 0 Youth – 06/11/2022 – Brasileirão 2022

The other to achieve the feat, Tite was at various times “flirting” with the defense going unpunished for so long – it is worth remembering that VP had already spent five games without being leaked at home. The time he did, however, it was in 2016:

Corinthians 1 x 0 Ituano – 03/26/2016 – Paulista 2016 Corinthians 4 x 0 Linense – 03/19/2016 – Paulista 2016 Corinthians 2 x 0 Cerro Porteño – 03/16/2016 – Libertadores 2016 Corinthians 1 x 0 Santa Fe – 03/02/2016 – Libertadores 2016 Corinthians 1 x 0 West – 02/27/2016 – Paulista 2016 Corinthians 2 x 0 São Paulo – 02/14/2016 – Paulista 2016

Although it did not result in titles, it was this sequence that led Timão to the knockout stage in first place both in the State and in the Copa Libertadores da América.

The Portuguese commander now has two duels away from home, against Santos, in Vila, and Ceará, in Castelão, before trying to extend that streak. The rival will be Coritiba, on Wednesday, July 20th.

