Ways to Protect Your Money

One of the few certainties I have in my life is that inflation has become an almost frequent “character” in our country.

Imagine that you went to the market to shop and spent R$100 to buy meat, fruit, rice and cleaning products. A month later you came back and spent R$150 to buy the same things. This means that the same items have gone up in price. Some things more, some less. That’s inflation, a rise in prices that affects virtually every category of product and service.

According to current data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), the IPCA (official inflation index of our economy) for the last 12 months was 11.89%. Going a little further, from June 2020 to today, your money has lost about 21.54% of its purchasing power. That is, what you bought with R$100 in 2020, now you need R$121.54 to buy. This is how products and services become more expensive every day.

How does inflation arise?

To understand how inflation is generated, I highlight two relevant points:

First, we need to understand the “law of supply and demand”. If demand for a product grows, the price goes up. Otherwise, the same thing happens. If demand for a product declines, its price also falls.

The second point is the rapid increase in production costs. This happens when a sector of the economy has high cost prices, wages, taxes or when debt accumulates. All these costs are passed on to final consumers. In this case, prices rise and, consequently, so does inflation.

Faced with the direct impact on your pocketbook and standard of living, it is essential to look for ways to protect yourself from inflation. For this I like to use the classic popular expression: “if life gives you a lemon, make lemonade”.

Below, I list three tips so you can better deal with this “lemon” called inflation

1) Simply invest

Leaving money sitting in your checking or savings account will further reduce the purchasing power of your money. Investing is key to protecting yourself from inflation, as money starts working for you.

Organize your finances, separating an amount to invest and make your first contribution considering some important factors. How to have assets in your portfolio that are exposed to some inflation rate. This is the case of the IPCA and the IGP-M.

These investments are mostly fixed income, but allow the capital invested to replicate the performance of your index. So, in periods of high inflation, money will replicate this behavior and ensure that your purchasing power is protected.

2) Attention to interest-linked investments

Imagine, for example, that your investment yielded 9.5% in 2022. Also consider that, in this same period, inflation is 12%. Note that, in this scenario, your gain was not enough to preserve purchasing power.

It doesn’t mean that interest-linked assets are bad. They are valid for other strategies, such as maintaining liquidity. However, for the purpose of protection against rising inflation, these investments may not be enough. Therefore, diversifying your equity into different investment products is, and always will be, the best way.

3) Review personal expenses

In a period of high inflation, our monthly bills are fatally pressured. It’s normal for you to have less money each month if you don’t change your habits. After all, prices are rising.

Thus, in addition to investing in assets linked to inflation, it is also recommended to review your consumption pattern. Here, I’m not just talking about cutting items, but about replacing them.

If you are in the habit of buying imported items, for example, it might be worth checking the national options. This goes for any type of product or service. Price research is essential in order not to blow your personal budget during a period of high inflation.

In our daily lives we will have many “lemons” such as inflation, however, I have as a premise of life not only to complain about the adverse situation, but to always seek a better way to get through it.