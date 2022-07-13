Wesley Safadão makes public appearance on the web and tells all about post-surgical recovery: “well hurt inside”

At the end of the morning of this Tuesday (12), the singer Wesley Safadão surprised his fans and followers when using their social networks to interact with the public and tell details about recovery from surgery for the withdrawal of a herniated disc who did just over ten days ago.

This is the first time the artist makes an appearance in stories of your personal profile Instagramand naturally, Safadão explained the reason for the disappearance and confessed that he still feels some discomfort, but assured that the recovery is happening in the best possible way.

“I came to say ‘hi’, to say that I’m very happy, I woke up very well, thank God. Already, we are back, recovery is wonderful. Some discomfort in the back where the operation took place, the mouth is a little swollen, because of the position I was in the surgery, I ended up hurting it, so I’m talking a little like this, maybe you won’t notice it, but it’s still very hurt inside”began saying the singer.

And he reassured fans by explaining that, apart from the discomforts he still feels, everything is going very well. O model Thyane Dantas’ husband He also said that he took a while to appear on social media to talk to fans because of the swelling on his face, which was present for a few days after the surgery. “Apart from that, everything is fine. I want to say I’m happy, grateful to God, friends, family and fans. Thank you for all the affection I received these days. I didn’t show up before because the face wasn’t cool, it was swollen”he said.