What diseases did not exist 10 years ago and do exist today?

With covid-19 and all the restrictions that have been imposed – such as the use of masks and social distancing – it is common to think that we never talk about diseases as much as in recent times. In fact, the pandemic has only intensified this feeling, but discussions about public health have intensified, for a number of factors, in the last 10 years.

This last decade has been marked by the emergence of new diseases – such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers) and covid-19 – and also by the resurgence of some infectious agents almost forgotten by humanity – such as Ebola and the disease caused by the zika virus. (Zikv).

New diseases have emerged in the last 10 years and most can be classified as a zoonosis (Image: Wavebreakmedia/Envato)

In parallel with the changes of the last decade in the health area and the emergence of new pathogens, the Canaltech commemorates the 10th anniversary of its foundation, with a history marked by uncomplicated access to technology and by expanding the voices of science.

Why do we have the impression that so many diseases are emerging?

To understand why so many diseases appear or reappear in recent years, the Canaltech talked to Sérgio Zanetta, a public health doctor and professor of Public Health at Centro Universitário São Camilo. The expert adds that, yes, this movement exists and has been intensifying for at least 20 years, gaining greater speed recently.

To understand the situation, it is necessary to remember that, in the past, the pace of movement of people was much slower and, for example, a virus could take years to reach a new continent. “Today, a disease turns into a global disease very easily, because of the intense connection”, details the sanitarian.

On the other hand, information and technology have also evolved at a speed unprecedented in human history, which has allowed unthinkable feats for humanity. This is the case of the first generation of vaccines against covid-19, developed in approximately one year.

issue of zoonoses

In some cases, infectious agents jump from wild animals to humans (Image: Byrdyak/Freepik)

In common, most diseases that have emerged or resurfaced are connected, to some degree, with animal reservoirs—places where a virus proliferates. “The greater contact of human beings with these reservoirs increases the chance that a virus undergoes a mutation and manages to jump between species. A virus that infected animals starts also infecting human beings”, explains Zanetta.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control, more than 6 out of 10 known infectious diseases in people can be transmitted from animals. Furthermore, 3 out of 4 new or emerging infectious diseases in people come from animals.

What diseases have marked the last 10 years?

MER

In 2012, scientists first identified the MERS-CoV-2 virus in Saudi Arabia. The infectious agent is responsible for causing Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), a disease whose fatality rate is high. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 35% of patients, who were infected by the virus, died in this first wave of the outbreak.

The origin of the disease is still debated, but the virus is believed to have originated in bats. In the past, MERS-CoV would have jumped from these flying mammals to dromedaries and, at some point, reached the first humans.

Ebola

Biggest Ebola outbreak on record took place between 2015 and 2016 in South America (Image: Envato)

Identified as early as 1976 in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ebola virus disease (EVD) has claimed some victims throughout its history, but it has remained a very rare condition. However, between the years 2014 and 2016, the biggest outbreak of the disease exploded in West Africa. The fatality rate was calculated at 50%.

According to the WHO, the origin of the virus is related to a species of bats, which would be the natural host of the virus. However, the Ebola virus can infect other animals such as non-human primates and the human species itself.

Zika virus

transmitted by Aedes aegypti — a type of mosquito that is well known to Brazilians — the first cases of the zika virus date back to 1952 and particularly affected populations in Uganda and Tanzania. However, between 2015 and 2016, the largest outbreak of the disease was recorded in South America, especially in Brazil.

In pregnant women, the infection can be quite serious, as babies can be born with a type of congenital malformation, microcephaly, in addition to causing other possible neurological problems in the child.

Covid-19

In the last weeks of 2019, scientists began to identify cases of pneumonia whose origin was unknown in the city of Wuhan, China. They later confirmed that it was a new disease, covid-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus — a relative of MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV. In a matter of a few months, the infectious agent had spread across the globe, and in March 2022, the WHO confirmed the status of a pandemic.

The covid-19 virus was first identified in late 2019 in a Chinese city (Image: Vladimirzotov/Envato Elements)

Since its discovery, the Covid-19 virus has been responsible for 554 million confirmed infections and 6.3 million deaths. In Brazil alone, there were 32 million cases and 673 thousand deaths, according to the platform. Our World In Data. After so many months, the virus continues to reinvent itself through new variants, such as Ômicron and its sublines.

It is worth remembering that the origin of the coronavirus is still under investigation, but the most accepted hypothesis is that the infectious agent would have jumped from a bat to an intermediate mammal – still unknown – and then reached the first humans. The disease took unimaginable proportions, because, unlike the other infections already listed, transmission is very simple. Just someone infected sneezes or coughs.

Mockingbird Virus

Almost overshadowed by the covid-19 pandemic, researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP) reported a somewhat controversial finding, while analyzing samples from patients with yellow fever. In fact, two patients were misdiagnosed and, in fact, had contracted the thrush virus (Sabv). Both died from the infection. This was the first time the infectious agent was confirmed in the country since 1999.

Known to cause a type of hemorrhagic fever, it is not yet known what its animal reservoir is and whether the disease can be transmitted between humans or how it is transmitted. Even the virus has nothing to do with the bird. The name is just a reference to the Sabiá neighborhood, in Cotia (SP), where the first case was identified.

monkey pox

Since May 2022, cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) began to be observed, in an atypical way, in numerous countries outside Africa. The virus was first discovered in 1958 in a monkey colony in Denmark. The first human case dates back to 1970, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The point is that, since its discovery, the disease has been associated with certain regions of the African continent, where it is endemic. For the first time, countries in Europe and the Americas identify simultaneous outbreaks and cases of community transmission of monkeypox. The question still intrigues scientists and it is possible that the virus has undergone some mutation, which favored its transmission between humans.

In recent months, smallpox cases have emerged from Africa and multiplied around the world (Image: Dr. Noble/CDC)

Here, it is good to remember that, despite the name, the animal reservoir of this type of smallpox is also unknown. The idea is that non-human primates are just as much victims of this virus as the human species.

canada prion disease

In Canada, a mysterious brain disease has already affected a few dozen people in the province of New Brunswick since 2018. The symptoms bear some similarities to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) and are also suspected to be caused by prions — protein particles that act as infectious agents and that are usually neurodegenerative — related to the consumption of contaminated meat.

The issue is far from a consensus and, to this day, the mysterious frame has never been officially named. This is because, according to local authorities, the possible disease, in fact, does not exist and that everything would be the result of incorrect associations.

Extra: the fake news

“Not only to mention microorganisms, one of the main problems that can lead to difficulties in the world for the control of infections is fake news and disinformation”, recalls Zanetta. In her view, “information that transmits false control measures is like a bad medicine”, since they can put other lives at risk. This is where the attacks on vaccines, which have become popular in Brazil, come in.

World population and wildlife

It is worth emphasizing that the diseases that have emerged or reappeared in recent years, in some way, can be explained by human contact with wild animals and wildlife. In these environments, the professor says that “there is still a great possibility that we will come across the thousands of viruses and other infectious agents — some unknown — that are in these animal deposits”. After all, they facilitate the jump between species.

What to expect from the future?

The key to humanity’s future is investing in active epidemiological surveillance (Image: Pressmaster/Envato Elements)

“The great defense that the population has is to stimulate, support and maintain national health systems, with research aimed at public health, disease control and epidemiological and health surveillance”, completes Professor Zanetta about measures that can prevent new outbreaks. and epidemics. At this point, research funding is a fundamental part and can prove to be a small expense close to the complications and crises of a new pandemic.

In fact, the issue of surveillance is especially important for Brazil, as a recent study revealed that at least seven states are at high risk for outbreaks of zoonoses. According to researchers at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), if the outbreak gets out of control, new pandemics are possible. And, to ensure a good future, prevention initiatives are more than necessary.

Source: CDC, WHO and Our World In Data