what is known about the death of Buchecha’s duo

The car accident that killed singer Claudinho, a duo from Buchecha, turns 20 years old. The vehicle the artist was in skidded at km 202 of the Presidente Dutra Highway, in Seropédica (RJ), and hit a tree.

The fatality interrupted the successful career of childhood friends, who became famous during the 1990s because of the hits “Só Love”, “Quero Te Encontro” and “Fico Assim Sem Você”.

The duo’s story will be told in a film starring Lucas Penteado and Juan Paiva, scheduled for release in 2023.

How was the accident

The duo returned from a show held in the city of Lorena (SP) in separate cars. The presentation marked the release of the album “Vamos Dançar”, the last of the duo.

The Estado de Minas newspaper detailed, in November 2021, that the cars were following in convoy, and decided to stop for a snack.

DJ Tralha, then a member of the musicians’ team, drove Claudinho’s car, but chose to continue his journey in the team’s van, the same one in which Buchecha rested after the show.

Ivan Crespo Manzieri, who was the duo’s secretary, took over the direction of the vehicle. He was rescued and survived after the accident. Claudinho died at the scene at the age of 26.

“We saw the car when it had just happened. We arrived before the ambulance. I went there to see and it was my brother. I lost a brother. I didn’t give him my last hug nor did we talk. It was a very big shock”, said Buchecha in an interview with Extra in 2021.

Claudinho & Buchecha released the hit “Só Love” in 1998 Image: Disclosure

farewell

At the time, Agência Brasil reported that the Military Police were called to contain a riot caused by the public at Claudinho’s wake, held at the Carmo Memorial, in the Caju neighborhood, in the port area of ​​Rio.

The ceremony started 45 minutes late. Buchecha was applauded by the crowd, who sang the duo’s hits at the venue. Claudinho’s widow, Vanessa Alves Ferreira also received applause.

The duo’s secretary was booed and called a murderer during the ceremony. Police estimated that more than 1,000 people were at the scene, Agência Brasil reported.

Investigation and acquitted secretary

Ivan Crespo Manzieri was acquitted by the Court of Seropédica, in the metropolitan region of Rio. The information was published by the newspaper O Globo in 2006.

He was accused of manslaughter in a complaint filed by the Public Ministry at the time. According to the text, he was “driving recklessly” at the time the accident happened.

According to the report by O Globo, prosecutor Rodrigo de Almeida Maia reported that the expertise did not identify “braking marks or any traces of collision on the lane” of the Presidente Dutra Highway after the investigation was completed.

“It seems that the accident was a fatality. Therefore, the accused must be acquitted. The law requires and the State will not be able to exercise its right to punish without a legal and reassuring certainty, under penalty of the accused suffering a arbitrary conviction, which, of course, violates his right to freedom,” the decision reads.

Indemnity

A year after the accident, Folha de S. Paulo reported that Vanessa Alves Ferreira filed a lawsuit demanding compensation of R$50 million after Claudinho’s death.

The NovaDutra concessionaire, responsible for managing the highway on which the accident occurred, was ordered to pay compensation in 2011.

According to the decision published by the Estado agency at the time, the company was held responsible for the damage caused by “lack of protection for the tree on the road, destruction of the car and the death of the singer”.

The dealership had to pay more than BRL 13,000 for damage to the vehicle, a monthly pension of about BRL 2,000 until Claudinho’s ex-partner turns 70, in addition to BRL 500,000 for moral damages.