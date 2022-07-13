What is the link between Ronaldo, Cruzeiro and Goulart that favors negotiations

photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Ricardo Goulart seeks new club after terminating contract with Santos Ricardo Goulart and Cruzeiro started talks about a possible return of the player Toca da Raposa II. On that Tuesday (12), he terminated his contract with Santos. The celestial interest information was first released by journalist Andr Hernan, and the supersports advanced in the investigation.

There is a link between all the parties that favors negotiations, which are still very incipient. This is the former player Carlos Eduardo Ferrari, known behind the scenes of football as Cac Ferrari. A personal friend and member of Fenmeno’s staff for many years, he is close – and even a business partner – with Paulo Pitombeira, Goulart’s agent.

On the 4th, for example, Cac and Pitombeira were together in the official announcement of forward Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal, in England. Jesus managed by the duo and also a partner with Ronaldo at R9 Gesto Patrimonial e Gesto since 2020.

photo: reproduction Paulo Pitombeira (left), Goulart’s agent, and Cac Ferrari (right) in a presentation by Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal, last week Sources related to the business heard by the report preferred to remain cautious about a possible settlement. Although they do not rule out the deal, they stressed that Goulart would need to fit not only in the responsibility of Cruzeiro’s accounts, but also in Pezzolano’s intense style of play.

At the beginning of the year, Cruzeiro’s coach even vetoed the signing of players with the same profile – of those who have stood out in Brazilian football recently – and characteristics similar to those of Goulart.

In favor of Cruzeiro, the affection of the crowd with the attacking midfielder counts in favor of Cruzeiro. One of the references of the two-time Brazilian team in 2013 and 2014, Goulart would find a supportive climate in Belo Horizonte, quite different from the hostility he faced in Vila Belmiro.

photo: Instagram/Play Ronaldo in a rare (and old) appearance alongside Cac Ferrari, who is partner of Fenmeno and Goulart’s agent Also because of his successful career in the past, Goulart and his family created bonds in Belo Horizonte. In June, when Santos played Atltico in Serie A, the attacking midfielder’s wife took the opportunity to revisit the capital of Minas Gerais and reconnect with friends from the Cruzeiro days.

It is worth remembering that Goulart has a restricted market in Brazil, as he has already played 11 games for Serie A and could only transfer to a Serie B club. Bahia is also interested in signing the attacking midfielder. Another possibility would be a transfer to a club outside the country.

This season, wearing the Santos shirt, Ricardo Goulart made 30 matches – 22 as a starter. In the same period, he hit the net four times and made three assists.