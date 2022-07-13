What is the role of the State in health and how to further expand and improve SUS services?

THECovid pandemic forced a review of the role of the state in health. In the case of Brazil, millions of people discovered that the heavy arm of the State, even though expensive and ineffective in so many areas, in health, with the SUS, proved to be of immense use in overcoming the crisis. O Estadão highlighted the journalists Adriana Ferraz and Cristiane Segatto to produce this report that aims to fuel electoral debates around the essential issue of formulating public policies for health in the next government, whoever the next president is.

The elected will be faced with a Unified Health System that proved to be essential in the face of a gigantic demand for care. There are 150 million Brazilians exclusively dependent on the SUS, whether to cure a cold, get a vaccine or undergo surgery.

The crucial decision to be taken at Palácio do Planalto to make the SUS sustainable and more efficient revolves around three major axes:

1) The federal government needs to decide whether to raise public spending on health in four years from the current 3.96% of GDP to the level of 5% of GDP, considered minimal by scholars on the subject.

two) It needs to spell out its plans to improve the coordination and optimization of health resources in order to make spending more transparent and accountability a public sector obligation to taxpayers.

3) Ideally, the new administration should already have a clear idea of ​​how it will deal with the current exemptions that favor the private sector and Social Organizations (SOs), with whom the State maintains complex relationships that are not fully understood.

For Rudi Rocha, research director at the Institute of Studies for Health Policies (Ieps), it will be up to the Ministry of Health of the new government to articulate actions and coordinate the highly complex surveillance service and the general organization of SUS care networks. Says Rudi Rocha: “The coordination of the system is currently totally fragmented. We will only make progress in gaining efficiency and improving services if everyone works together. Primary care is municipal, but hospitals are state-owned and resources, in part, are federal. All of this has to be aligned.”

Edson Araujo, senior economist at the World Bank, in Washington, reinforces the recommendation on the coordination of the system, especially the hospital network. Araújo says: “Brazil has a very diverse hospital network. There are many hospitals with low bed occupancy. More than 70% of Brazilian municipalities are small – with around 20,000 inhabitants – and do not have the scale to provide essential health services. Its existence is justified by primary care. In medium and high complexity care, especially in hospitals, however, scale and volume are decisive”. Araujo strongly recommends that a new government study changing the criteria for financial transfers with a focus on results, and not on the number of beds.

SUS user tests for covid at a health center in Brasilia. Gabriela Biló / Estadão

Maria Angélica Borges dos Santos, a physician and researcher at Fiocruz, agrees with economist Edson Araujo and points to the SUS Table, used to define transfers of resources between the various entities of the system, as another factor of lack of coordination. Dr. Maria Angélica says: “The use of this table is not uniform, nor within the same network. Units managed by Social Organizations (OSs), for example, receive the SUS table five times. The criteria are random.”

“We have to deprivatize the health system. Give less subsidy to the private, less credit to the private.” Ligia Bahia, Physician and researcher at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro

As if the complexity inherent to an official health service implemented capillarity in a country of continental dimensions like Brazil, the SUS it also has different forms of interaction with the private health system. There is a consensus that the public-private coexistence in the government health system must continue, but route corrections are necessary in the inspection of transfers, of the criteria for exemptions given to private hospitals entitled philanthropic institutions, but which do not necessarily strictly comply with the quota of public services agreed.

Adriano Massuda, professor at FGV-SP, suggests a careful study of the European system, which harmoniously integrates public and private health services, for the benefit of users. Says Massuda: “Supplementary health needs to be a partner of SUS. That’s what European countries do. There, supplementary health is linked to the national health policy, it does not work as a parallel world”.

The FGV-SP professor recalls that in Brazil the two systems, in addition to not complementing each other, are placed as competitors, the biggest distortion being the possibility of a person with the resources to pay for a private health plan to continue using the SUS, especially when you need a complex procedure or a high-cost drug. Massuda concludes: “There is an urgent need for a rational integration between the two systems.”

Patients with covid are treated at a field hospital in Santo André, ABC Paulista. Daniel Teixeira / Estadão

THE PUBLIC AND THE PRIVATE

Ligia Bahia, professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, recalls that the Brazilian Constitution placed access to health care as a right for all Brazilians. The professor considers that, if the government does not want to defy the constitutional text, it is necessary to raise spending on health from the current 3.9% of GDP to 9% of GDP. “This is the impasse. If we approve the universalization of health services in the Constitution, the path is to deprivatize the system, cutting subsidies to private hospitals, channeling the necessary resources to the SUS.”.

Competition 61.72% of infectious disease doctors worked in the SUS before the pandemic; today, it is 57.65% 40.94% of pulmonologists working in the SUS before the pandemic; today, it is 36.79% Professor Ligia Bahia’s proposition is impeccable from the logical point of view and in compliance with the constitutional precept. It needs to be discussed. The problems begin, however, when comparing the practical implications of governance, cost control and efficiency in creating a health structure even more gigantic than the current SUS. Simply dismantling the current public and private coexistence in Brazilian health, even with all its shadow zones and complexities, would bring fatal bottlenecks to the system, especially in the low supply of diagnostic and therapeutic support services.

How to log the report “Public-private mix in the Brazilian health system: reality and future of SUS”, signed by professors Isabela Soares Santos, Maria Angelica Borges dos Santos and Danielle da Costa Leite Borges, the strong presence of private providers is a hallmark of the Brazilian health system. The research says: “In a study carried out by Hanson and Berman (1995), which covered the late 1980s and early 1990s, Brazil was the country with the highest number of private beds per inhabitant among 52 low- and middle-income countries. average income in the American, African and Asian continents – 2.5 private beds per inhabitant compared to the average of 0.45 private beds per inhabitant for the group of countries studied.”

The most appropriate way is perhaps to seek more transparency in these public-private relationships with the intense use of new digital technologies.

In a hyper-connected global environment, it makes no sense that the largest and most complex public health service in the world, the SUS, is not also avant-garde in the use of data to give coherence and efficiency to its operations. The role of funding the SUS that the federal government, it seems, needs to deepen, will only bring the expected results with decisions made based on data analysis.

“Having the patient’s history in the Electronic Medical Record is essential so that we do not keep repeating the same exams.” Jorge Kalil, President of the All for Health Institute

Jorge Kalil, president of the Todos pela Saúde Institute, is a fervent evangelist of the use of management and digital tools with the aim of optimizing the use of financial and human resources in the SUS. Kalil says: “We have to use the data generated by the SUS services to improve the SUS planning itself. This data needs to become information. From this we will be able to improve management and prevent future problems, such as pandemics”.

Kalil recalls that digitizing the system in a broad way is an old demand of public health experts. A commitment that a new government needs to have with the SUS is the short-time implementation of the Electronic Health Record. Says Kalil: “This tool is essential to avoid repeating unnecessary tests. The Electronic Health Record allows optimizing resources and, at the same time, increasing the quality of medical care.” •