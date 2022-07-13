what it is, causes, prevention and treatment

Many people do not know that the liver is the largest internal organ in our body and that it weighs around 1.3 kg to 2.2 kg. With the function of processing what you eat and drink, it transforms everything into energy and nutrients to ensure the proper functioning of the body, and it also removes toxic substances from the body.

When the organ is injured, over time its cells are replaced by scars that impair all these functions. The result is cirrhosis, a disease that can affect men and women equally, and even children — and whose main causes are hepatitis C and alcoholism.

Although some acute conditions (they appear suddenly) can be reversed, for most of these people the disease is chronic, and the treatment – which includes changes in lifestyle and use of medication – will aim to contain the progression of the disease and relieve symptoms.

But doctors caution: the success of these strategies depends heavily on patient adherence to the indicated therapy. In fact, transplantation will only be an option in cases where there is no response to these measures.

Understand what cirrhosis is

It is the advanced stage of persistent damage to the liver that causes liver cells to be replaced by scars, which are defined by doctors as fibrosis.

Every time the organ suffers an aggression, the response is an inflammation that leads to the formation of scar cells that grow and end up taking the place of healthy cells.

Why does it happen?

The disease can result from the following conditions:

acquired causes

Chronic viral infections (hepatitis B and C)

alcoholism

Use of medications, drugs and/or exposure to chemicals

autoimmune causes

Hepatitis (autoimmune)

primary biliary cholangitis

primary sclerosing cholangitis

Hereditary causes (genetic inheritance)

Hereditary hemochromatosis (iron deposition in the liver)

Wilson’s disease (deposit of copper in the liver)

Lack of alpha 1-antitrypsin enzyme

Factors related to metabolic syndrome and lifestyle

It is important to know that hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol and obesity are considered risk factors for the appearance of fat in the liver. Among all the causes mentioned above, the most frequent are hepatitis C, alcoholism, fatty liver and hepatitis B.

Know how to recognize the symptoms

Early on, the disease may be asymptomatic, that is, it has no symptoms, and doctors refer to this stage of the disease as compensated cirrhosis. This means that the disease is present, but healthy liver cells are doing their jobs. Over time, these patients may observe the following manifestations:

energy loss

Weight loss and appetite

muscle wasting

itchy skin

Palmar erythema (skin patches)

Stellar angioma or spider angioma (spots [nevos] red or thin capillaries)

Pain or discomfort in the upper abdomen

Fever

Easy bleeding (gums, for example)

Bruises

Advanced conditions, in which the liver can no longer perform its functions, are called decompensated cirrhosis. In these situations, the symptoms described below may be present:

Anemia

Digestive bleeding (vomiting blood; blood in the stool, which turns black)

“Water belly” (also called ascites, characterized by the accumulation of fluid in the abdomen that can also lead to swelling of the legs)

Encephalopathy (without functioning properly, the liver allows toxins to reach the brain and can lead to mood swings, confusion, changes in sleep, concentration, memory, reduced body defenses and even coma)

Jaundice (yellowing of the eyes and skin caused by excess bilirubin)

Varicose veins in the upper part of the esophagus

Hepatocellular carcinoma (nodules in the liver)

hepatorenal syndrome

Who needs to pay more attention?

The disease can affect men and women equally, including children, in cases of hereditary diseases.

André Castro Lyra, professor at UFBA and head of the Gastro-Hepatology Service at HUPES, explains that when the cause is related to alcohol, the male group most affected is between the ages of 40 and 60 years.

“Chronic hepatitis C affects more people between the ages of 50 and 70, regardless of gender; when the source of the problem is liver fat, men and women can also be affected. However, when the causes are autoimmune diseases, women lead the number of cases, although they are rarer”, adds the doctor.

Despite these characteristics, the individuals who need to be more attentive are those who fit the conditions described below:

People who received a blood transfusion before 1993 (are at increased risk of having chronic hepatitis C and should be tested for the disease)

People who abuse alcohol (20 g of alcohol for women or 30 g for men a day — the equivalent of 2 300 ml beers a day);

People with hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, obese people who have fat accumulation in the liver.

When is the time to seek medical help?

As the disease, at its onset, can be asymptomatic, it is sometimes discovered when the person undergoes routine tests, which can be blood tests, imaging tests or even physical examinations.

Thus, doctors consider that the warning sign for making an appointment is the presence of risk factors for the disease.

“Chronic hepatitis B is endemic, that is, there is a higher incidence of it, in some regions of the south of the country. shaving and shaving blades. These circumstances indicate the need for constant medical monitoring”, exemplifies gastroenterologist Jean Rodrigo Tafarel, from the Cajuru University Hospital, Marcelino Champagnat and professor of gastroenterology at the PUC-PR School of Medicine.

When the disease has advanced, it passes from the compensated to the decompensated phase and there are symptoms such as bleeding, abdominal pain along with fever, as well as jaundice, it is a medical emergency and you should go to the emergency room immediately.

The physician trained to evaluate and treat cirrhosis is the hepatologist, but if you are a SUS user, you may be seen by a general practitioner (general practitioner), or by a family doctor. In some situations, even the occupational physician will be able to evaluate you and all these professionals will refer you to a specialist.

How is the diagnosis made?

At the time of the appointment, the doctor will listen to your complaint, raise your personal and family health history, and will also perform a physical examination to identify some of the characteristic signs of the disease, such as water belly, for example.

In addition, he will order some laboratory tests, such as blood tests to investigate liver functions (transaminases, alkaline phosphatase, gamma-GT, bilirubins, prothrombin time, total proteins and albumin), and the presence of viral infections (hepatitis B and C), as well as imaging, such as ultrasound of the abdomen to visualize the texture of the liver. In general, the diagnostic suspicion is confirmed by means of these tests.

Sometimes other complementary tests, such as hepatic elastography, magnetic resonance imaging and tomography, may be included. In some cases, when doubts remain, a biopsy — taking a small sample of liver tissue for analysis in a laboratory — may be necessary.

How is the treatment done?

It will depend on the cause of cirrhosis and the level of liver damage. In general, however, treatment includes lifestyle changes, such as avoiding alcohol consumption, keeping your vaccination record up to date, especially against hepatitis A and B infections, as well as adopting a balanced diet and physical activity. .

There is no vaccine for hepatitis C, but it can be cured with oral medications.

In addition, cirrhosis therapy has 3 main goals:

Identify the cause of cirrhosis and treat it (obesity, hepatitis B and C)

Use of specific drugs (antivirals, corticosteroids and other immunosuppressive agents, etc.);

Control current decompensation (such as hemorrhage, ascites or encephalopathy, etc.);

Prevent further decompensation (nodule in the liver, called hepatocellular carcinoma).

Doctor Roberta Chaves Araújo, professor at the Division of Gastroenterology at the Department of Internal Medicine at FMRP-USP says that, like diabetes and hypertension, cirrhosis is a chronic disease. Therefore, the patient should have long-term follow-up.

“The reason for this is that this patient is at increased risk for liver tumors. This means that every 6 months it is necessary to undergo tests to monitor this and other possible complications”, completes Araújo.

When is liver transplantation indicated?

This measure is reserved for cases of decompensated cirrhosis that do not respond to medical treatment. The survival rate of these patients is 1 and 5 years after transplantation — which corresponds to about 85% and 72%, respectively.

What to expect from treatment?

When cirrhosis is compensated and there is adherence to treatment, the estimated survival is 10 years for almost half of patients. But this life expectancy drops to around 15% in the same period, when some decompensation event occurs.

What are the possible complications?

The literature on this disease reveals that cirrhosis can return even after transplantation. In addition, hypertension, swelling in the belly and legs, jaundice, infections, hemorrhage, and hepatic encephalopathies are considered complications that often go hand in hand with cirrhosis. Patients with cirrhosis are also at increased risk of developing liver cancer.

How to collaborate with the treatment

The best way to protect your liver is to learn more about the disease to understand the importance of following the treatment plan proposed by your doctor.

While lifestyle changes alone will not cure chronic cirrhosis, it is possible to prevent and stop the progression of cirrhosis and still relieve symptoms. Here are the steps you can take to help with this:

Make arrangements to attend follow-up medical appointments, especially if, in your case, there is an increased risk for liver cancer;

Eliminate the use of alcohol;

Avoid diet items that can harm your liver: excess salt, fatty foods and carbohydrates;

Try to avoid the use of certain medications, such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs;

Keep your vaccination record up to date;

Look for a physical activity that can help you maintain a balanced weight.

Sources: André Castro Lyraassociate professor at the Department of Medicine at UFBA (Federal University of Bahia), and head of the Gastro-Hepatology Service at HUPES (University Hospital Professor Edgard Santos), at the same institution and which is part of the Ebserh network (Empresa Brasileira de Serviços Hospital); Jean Rodrigo Tafarel, gastroenterologist at Hospital Universitário Cajuru and Hospital Marcelino Champagnat, in Curitiba, professor of gastroenterology at PUC-PR School of Medicine (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná) and member of the FBG (Brazilian Federation of Gastroenterology); and Roberta Chaves Araujoprofessor at the Division of Gastroenterology, Department of Internal Medicine, FMRP-USP (Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo). Medical review: André Castro Lyra.

