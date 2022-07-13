the CEO of WhatsappMark Zuckerberg, announced a new feature on the platform that will allow users to react to messages with new emojis.

The novelty allows the user to react to whatsapp messages with any emojitherefore, it is possible to choose between the more than 3,600 options released by the messenger, in addition to being able to change the skin tone.

WhatsApp allows you to use ANY EMOJI in message reactions

With the update, users will be able to click on the plus symbol next to the list of six reaction emojis already available on Whatsapp. Through the icon, it will be possible to have access to all the options.

“Emojis are more popular today than ever before, and the current expansion of WhatsApp Reactions is sure to propel their popularity to even greater heights,” Keith Broni, editor-in-chief of Emojipedia, responsible for creating the icons, told the press.

On his Facebook account, Zuckerberg took the opportunity to comment on the initiative: “We are launching the ability to use any emoji as a reaction in the Whatsapp“, he wrote.

WhatsApp lets you mute a user on a group call

Meta, the company responsible for Whatsapprecently implemented a feature on the messaging platform that allows you to mute specific people in group voice or video calls.

In practice, the tool is useful in the case of people who forgot to turn off the microphone or who are in the same room as you and don’t need to hear the same thing, for example.

In any case, it is important to note that the functionality is being released gradually. Therefore, it is possible that the option will take a while to appear for you in the application.

How to mute people on WhatsApp?

With the group call of the Whatsapp in progress, press and hold for a few seconds on the icon of the participant you want to mute. When the selection box appears, tap “Mute [nome da pessoa]”.

Immediately, the other party’s audio will no longer be heard on the call. When this happens, she will be notified of the action along with an instruction on how to undo the deactivation. Just tap the microphone button (at the bottom of the screen).