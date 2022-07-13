When do you earn BRL 27 million in savings? Mega-Sena draws prize tomorrow

Someone can fulfill the dream of becoming the newest millionaire in Brazil in a few hours. THE Mega Sena tomorrow, 13th, a raffle with an estimated prize of BRL 27 millionan event that will be broadcast online across the country.

Read more: Ethanol is cheaper in 25 states and DF; check the prices

But How much is this money invested in savings?? For the calculations, we will consider a scenario in which the bettor alone takes the prize of the main range and invests the entire amount in the traditional booklet.

Savings earnings vary according to the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic. When it corresponds to up to 8.50% per year, the yield offered is 70% of the Selic per month. When the Selic exceeds 8.50% per year, savings yield 0.5% per month + TR (Reference Rate).

The current moment is base rate of 13.25% per year. This means that the investor should consider the second scenario, with a return of 0.5% per month + TR.

Putting R$ 27 million in savings, the guaranteed income will be around R$ 135 thousand in the first month alone. The amount is enough to buy car models like Jeep Renegade, Honda HR-V, Chevrle Tracker and Volkswagen T-Cross.

Bet on Mega Sena

To compete for this jackpot, the interested party can bet on the Mega-Sena until 19:00 (Brasília time) on the day of the draw. Bets are accepted at lottery houses, on Caixa’s lottery website and app. The price to play with six numbers is R$ 4.50, but it increases according to the number of dozens chosen.

In the previous draw of the modality, no one got all the numbers right, so the prize pool accumulated. The result of contest number 2,499 was: 11 – 19 – 38 – 47 – 56 – 59.