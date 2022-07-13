where to watch the Copa do Brasil game LIVE?

Credit: Reproduction

Santos faces Corinthians for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro. To continue in the competition, Peixe needs to take the difference opened by Timão, from 4 to 0, in Neo Química Arena, and thus guarantee a historic classification.

With the first game ending in a rout for Corinthians, the result was just the beginning of a bad streak and the crisis that set in Alvinegro Praiano. That’s because, after the setback, Santos even lost the classification in the Copa Sudamericana to Deportivo Táchira, at home, in addition to poor results in the Brasileirão Serie A, which culminated in the dismissal of the then Argentine coach, Fabián Bustos.

Now, with Marcelo Fernandes, interim coach, Santos won the last match against Atlético-GO, breathed a sigh of relief in Serie A and is getting ready to face Corinthians in Vila Belmiro. Lacked by injuries, Timão only seeks to hold the result and prevent Peixe from reducing the goals of advantage, taking the match to penalties, which would, in fact, be historic.

Santos, on the other hand, this week faced the departure of Fabián Bustos, then coach, and Edu Dracena, football executive. Under recent protests from the crowd, Jhojan Julio and Bryan Angulo should also be leaving Peixe. Not to mention Ricardo Goulart, who arrived with status in the Baixada team, but should leave the cube this month. In addition, defender Kaiky was sold this Monday (11) to Almería, from Spain, in a deal that Santos will receive approximately 18 million reais for the 70% they have in the player.

Santos vs Corinthians: where to watch the Copa do Brasil match LIVE

The game will be broadcast live on Globo, in addition to Canal Premiere and the streaming Globoplay.